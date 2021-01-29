Simbu Teams Up With Director Gautham Menon Yet Again For Their Third Film Together

Tamil actor Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar, popularly known as Simbu, is all set for his next Kollywood film that will mark his third-ever collaboration with Putham Pudhu Kaalai director Gautham Menon. Simbu, who was recently seen playing the titular role in Eeswaran, which released on the occasion of Pongal 2021, will soon be wrapping up the shoot of Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu and will kick off the shooting of the Krishna directorial Pathu Thala. Now, the SIIMA Award-winning actor has signed yet another Tamil film and announced the same on his Twitter handle yesterday.

Also Read | Kalaiyarasan Joins The Ensemble Cast Of Simbu's Upcoming Action Film Titled 'Pathu Thala'

Simbu and Gautham Menon join hands for yet another Tamil film

After 2010's Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and 2016's Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada, the popular director-actor duo, Silambarasan (Simbu) and Gautham Vasudev Menon have reunited for their third film together. Yesterday, i.e. January 28, 2021, the official Twitter handle of the Vels Film International broke the news on the micro-blogging platform. The production house shared a picture of Simbu with film producer Dr. Ishari K Ganesh and tweeted writing, "On this auspicious Day, #VelsFilmInternational Elated to announce a collaboration with dear @SilambarasanTR_ & director @menongautham for a film beginning very soon from a really brilliant script. More exciting details will follow. #PositiveVibes #SilambarasanTR47 @IshariKGanesh".

Check out their tweet below:

On this auspicious Day, #VelsFilmInternational Elated to announce a collaboration with dear @SilambarasanTR_ & director @menongautham for a film beginning very soon from a really brilliant script. More exciting details will follow. #PositiveVibes #SilambarasanTR47 @IshariKGanesh pic.twitter.com/9m8MIMcvDl — Vels Film International (@VelsFilmIntl) January 28, 2021

Also Read | Amid TN's 100% Theatre Occupancy Move, Tired Doctor's Open Letter To Vijay & Simbu Viral

Later, both Simbu and Gautham took to their respective Twitter handles to announce the same by penning sweet notes for each other. The Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven actor tweeted writing, "Happy as always to team up with my brother @menongautham and a new beginning with @IshariKGanesh @VelsFilmIntl @AshKum19 #SilambarasanTR47 God bless". On the other hand, the National Film Award-winning director wrote, "Some projects & scripts are destined to be special. This one feels like that. Thank you, @IshariKGanesh sir, for making this happen in your own special way!". He added, "It’s like a homecoming to work with my @SilambarasanTR_. The journey continues @VelsIntl #PositiveVibes #SilambarasanTR47".

Also Read | Simbu Urges Fans To Watch Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' In Theatres, Read Details

For the unversed, Simbu and Gautham's first-ever film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa was a blockbuster hit at the box office. It also went on to achieve cult status over the years. Their second film together Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada also turned out to be a successful venture.

Also Read | After Vijay, Silambarasan Seeks 100% Capacity In Theatres For His Upcoming Flick Eeswaran

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.