After Vijay, Silambarasan Seeks 100% Capacity In Theatres For His Upcoming Flick Eeswaran

A day after Kollywood actor Vijay met Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami seeking 100% capacity in theatres for his upcoming film 'Master', actor T Silambarasan also made a similar request for his upcoming venture Eeswaran. Both Master and Eeswaran are scheduled for release in theatres during the Pongal holidays - marking the return of Kollywood films to the big screens following the shutdown on the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year. As per sources, Silambarasan (Sibmu) is said to have met TN CM Palaniswami seeking full capacity for his upcoming film.

As per The News Minute, 'Thalapathy' Vijay met TN CM EPS to put forth requests to make arrangements in theatres for his upcoming release and sought full attendance to be allowed in theatres during Pongal. The meeting between the two reportedly took place at the CM's residence. At present, the Tamil Nadu government has permitted theatres across the state to function at 50% capacity keeping COVID-19 restrictions in mind.

During the pandemic, a number of films were affected and had to postpone their dates further. In the meantime, Suriya chose to follow the OTT platform and released the film Soorarai Pottru online. However, Vijay had been adamant to release his film in theatres and thus as things fall back to normalcy, the actor has been seeking to get a maximum capacity at theatres for this film's theatrical release. Master release date is expected to be on January 13, 2021. The film was earlier supposed to release in April 2020, however, due to the pandemic conditions, the dates were pushed ahead. Thus now Tamil Nadu has opened up the theatres, the actor seeks for an increased number in seating capacity for the release of his film Master.

Master gets special emoji

Twitter India on Friday released a special emoji for Vijay's upcoming film Master. Minutes after the announcement, 'Master Film', 'Master Pongal, 'Vijay the Master' started trending with over 200,000 tweets. Vijay’s Master will release in theatres on 13 January, 2021, on the occasion of Pongal, the makers announced a few days back and also shared a new poster from the film. Master will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The Hindi version of the movie has been titled Vijay The Master.

