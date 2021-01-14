Kalaiyarasan Joins The Ensemble Cast Of Simbu's Upcoming Action Film Titled 'Pathu Thala'

Tamil film actor Kalaiyarasan recently joined the ensemble cast of an upcoming action film, Pathu Thala. On January 13, the makers of the film announced the exciting news through a Twitter post. Green Studio, the production house of Pathu Thala, took to their Twitter handle and shared a special poster of the film, featuring Kalaiyarasan. Sharing the poster on social media, they tweeted, "Welcoming darling @KalaiActor as #Ameer on board for #PathuThala". Take a look at the Twitter announcement.

Kalaiyarasan boats cast ensemble of 'Pathu Thala'

In the above embedded Twitter post, the makers of Pathu Thala shared a special poster of the film featuring Kalaiyarasan. The poster showcases the actor in an intense look. In this action blockbuster flick, Kalaiyarasan will be seen playing the pivotal role of character Ameer. The makers of the film tweeted, "Welcoming darling @KalaiActor as #Ameer on board for #PathuThala. Watch out for more update #PathuThala".

Apart from Kalaiyarasan, Pathu Thala cast also stars Silambarasan aka Simbu and Gautham Karthick. The film features some more promising stars like Priya Bhavani Shankar, Manushiyaputhiran, and Teejay for key roles in the film. Pathu Thala is to be directed by Obeli N Krishna. Simbu and Gautham Karthick's appearance in the film has surely raised the expectations for the film. The action film will reportedly start shooting by Feb 2021. The film is bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kalaiyarasan was last seen in 2019's Tamil horror film, Airaa. The film stars Nayanthara opposite Kalaiyarasan. Helmed by KM Sarjun, the film features Nayanthara in the dual role. Kalaiyarasan has several films lined up for his next.

He will be next seen in the film, China. The actor also boats to be part of the ensemble cast of an upcoming romantic flick, Titanic Kadhalum Kavundhu Pogum. The film stars Kalaiyarasan, Anandhi, Ragav Vijay and Ashna Zaveri in the lead roles. Kalaiyarasan will be seen essaying roles in films like Puthiya Mugam and Jagame Thanthiram. All these films are currently under post-production.

