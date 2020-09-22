Director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao Joins Prabhas' Next Film With Nag Ashwin

Director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao of Welcome Obama (2013) fame has joined the crew of actor Prabhas' next with Nag Ashwin. Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, who will be mentoring the magnum opus that also stars Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone in the lead, revealed an announcement made by the producers of the film on the director's birthday. "A long awaited dream finally comes true. We are thrilled to welcome #SingeetamSrinivasaRao Garu to our epic. His creative superpowers will surely be a guiding force for us," (sic) wrote the producers of the untitled film.

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao joins Prabhas' next film

Veteran director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, who has been on a hiatus, will soon return to Kollywood with Prabhas' next film. The untitled movie is touted to be a science fiction that will be helmed by Mahanati (2018) fame Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead. The film is produced by C Ashwini Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt under their production banner.

Recently, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, in a video, revealed that he is tested COVID-19 positive. He said, "Hello everyone, just wanted to tell you that I was declared COVID-19 positive on September 9. I also wanted to tell everyone that the infection is mild. However, the doctor has suggested home quarantine and self-isolation." Singeetam Srinivasa Rao is on the road to recovery and is expected to start work on Prabhas 21 soon.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam. The movie, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, also features actors like Murali Sharma, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, among others in pivotal roles. The film is a love story set in the medieval period, where Prabhas plays the role of a fortune teller, and Pooja Hegde essays the role of a princess. The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer will hit the marquee only after the coronavirus scare subsides. Besides the upcomer, Prabhas also has Om Raut's Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan.

