Prabhas Expresses Gratitude To Fans As He Celebrates A Year Of 'Saaho' With Shraddha

On August 30, 2020, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s film, Saaho completed a year of its release. On this special occasion, Prabhas took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from his film and thank his fans and his team of Saaho. He shared a song called Bang Bang treating his fans with some visuals from the film.

Prabhas shares video of Bang Bang on Saaho's first anniversary

Prabhas posted a video of “Bang Bang” song which was made by Mercy. Sharing the video of the song, Prabhas wrote,” Dear @ohhavemercy, Today, as we celebrate #1YearOfSaaho, I would like to give a shoutout to this super cool song ‘Bang Bang’ made by you. A big thank you from me and team #Saaho” It is a one minute video and it features few scenes from the film Saaho. The song Bang Bang is really catchy and perfectly fits the tone of the film.

Take a look at the video

A huge number of fans reacted to this video with heart and fire emojis. A fan said, ''Love You, Awesome movie it was! The suspense shocks me every time”. Check out the reactions:

Prabhas shares black and white poster from Saaho

Prabhas also shared a black-and-white picture of himself on Sunday. Thanking his fans for all the love and support they have given to Saaho. He looks absolutely chic in his formal attire. The caption read as, "To my diehard fans & team Saaho, thank you for all the love and support! #1YearOfSaaho".

Take a look at the post

Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrates one year of Saaho

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who was also a part the Saaho's cast, uploaded a series of pictures on his Instagram. The post had a few pictures of Neil Nitin Mukesh, Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, and Evelyn Sharma posing for the camera. He also included a movie poster of his from Saaho. He wrote, "Wow. It’s been a year already!!! A year ago today Saaho released. Was a great experience filled with great memories and beautiful moments. #1yearofsaaho". Fans congratulated the team in his comment section.

Saaho was directed by Sujeeth and released in 2019. It was released in three languages namely Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The box-office collection estimated to Rs. 433 crores. Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, it also starred actors like Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi, and Evelyn Sharma in pivotal roles.

