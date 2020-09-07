'Prabhas Is Generous Man,' Say Fans After Actor Gifts His Gym Trainer Swanky SUV

Actor Prabhas recently gifted his gym trainer Laxman Reddy, who has been closely associated with the actor for the past eight years, a swanky Ranger Rover. Several pictures and videos of Prabhas posing with his gym trainer and the new automobile were shared by the Baahubali star's fan clubs online. Here are a few photos and videos of Prabhas and his gym trainer Laxman Reddy. Check them out.

Rebel Star #Prabhas Gifted a Range Rover Car To His Gym Trainer Lakshman pic.twitter.com/4zEJJNOByd — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) September 5, 2020

Interestingly, Laxman Reddy is rumoured to be the man behind Prabhas' beefed-up look in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise. Laxman has reportedly been working as Prabhas' gym trainer for the past eight years. Soon after the pictures of Prabhas and his gym trainer surfaced online, the fans of the Baahubali star went berserk, raving about the actor's generosity. Here's how fans reacted to the photos.

Fans react to Prabhas' sweet gesture for his gym trainer

Excellent gesture from prabhas sir man with golden heart really proud to be his fan — Vijay Venkatesh (@VijayVe87603527) September 5, 2020

Aweee so sweet..... 😘😘 #Prabhas ❤❤🥰 mujhe gift nhi jaye mujhe prabhas se milna hai 🥺❤ — Asang Pongen🌈 (@Asang__Pongen) September 5, 2020

Nice gesture darling😍 — Hemanth PSPK (@HemanthKumarbn7) September 5, 2020

Generous ❤️ man! — Ritik Rawat™ (@ItsRitikRawat) September 5, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be resuming the shoot of Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam in Hyderabad soon. Director Radha Krishna Kumar, in a recent tweet, wrote: "All excited to resume the shoot from 2nd week of September, the longest and the loveliest schedule with our darling #prabhas and @hegdepooja." (sic)

All excited to resume the shoot from 2nd week of September, the longest and the loveliest schedule with our darling #prabhas and @hegdepooja @UV_Creations @UVKrishnamRaju @itsBhushanKumar #RadheShyam — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) August 22, 2020

The forthcoming movie, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, also features actors like Murali Sharma, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, among others in pivotal roles. The film is a love story set in the medieval period, where Prabhas plays the role of a fortune teller, and Pooja Hegde essays the role of a princess. The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer will hit the marquee only after the coronavirus scare subsides. Meanwhile, Prabhas also has Mahanti (2018) fame Nag Ashwin's untitled film with Deepika Padukone, and Om Raut's Adipurush in the pipeline.

