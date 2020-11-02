Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's Son Raja Chembolu Gets Married; See Photos

Celebrated lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's son Raja Chembolu recently tied the knot with her fiance Himabindu Lakshmi. The couple got hitched on October 31, 2020, in a ceremony which was a designated private affair consisting only a few family members and close friends. However, the private marriage ceremony also consisted of a number of big actors like Trivikram Srinivas and Vamshi Paidipally. The photos from their private wedding ceremony have now made their way to social media. Check them out below:

Raja Chembolu's wedding photos

Raja Chembolu's wedding photos were shared on social media by the entertainment media veteran Ramesh Bala. The photos shared on social media featured Raja and Himabindu posing in traditional attires in front of the camera. Whereas, the photos were clicked at the wedding location of Hotel Daspalla in Hyderabad. Check out Ramesh Bala's tweet sharing Raja Chembolu's wedding photos below:

Lyricist @sirivennela1955’s son and actor @RajaChembolu has entered wedlock with Venkata Lakshmi HimaBindu at Hotel Daspalla on October 31st at 10:55 AM.



Congratulations!



Director #Trivikram, @DirKrish, Allu Aravind, @directorvamshi and many others graced the wedding ceremony pic.twitter.com/xYsQ9KBzzm — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 1, 2020

While the wedding ceremony was a family affair at best, it also consisted of a number of known faces like Gunnam Gangaraju, Vamshi, producer Allu Aravind, Krish Jagarlamudi and Krishna Vamsi. Raja had opted to wear traditional attire during the wedding ceremony, however, during the reception, the actor opted to wear an Indo-western outfit. On the other hand, Himabindu could be seen wearing a shimmery blue bridal saree.

Raja Chembolu had announced his engagement with Himbindu back in mid-August 2019. It was after almost one and a half months when the couple tied the knot together. While sharing his engagement photos back in August, Raja had written that getting hitched was the best part of 2020 for him. Whereas, he also expressed that he was excited about his new journey. Check out the photos from Raja Chembolu's engagement below:

Raja has impressed the audience with his performances in films like Naa Pery Surya, Happy Wedding, Mr Majnu, and many more. Besides this, Raja recently starred in the Telugu web series Masti's along with other OTT release titled Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna. Besides Raja Chembolu, actor Kajal Aggarwal from Tollywood had also announced her marriage recently. Whereas, actor Rana Daggubati had tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj.

