Pooja Hegde Schools Fans By Giving Lessons From The Ocean, Says 'we're All Unique Pebbles'

Pooja Hegde recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her posing with pebbles on a beach. She stunned in a blue netted dress, layered with a black coat. Sharing the image on social media, Pooja Hegde penned a beautiful note in her caption. The actor shared the lessons she learnt from the oceans. Pooja Hegde's Instagram caption read, "Lessons from the Ocean- We’re all unique pebbles, but we come from the same ocean ðŸ’™ #schooled" (sic). Take a look at Pooja Hegde's Instagram post:

Pooja Hegde's lesson from the ocean

In this Instagram picture, Pooja Hegde posed sitting on a beach. She left her hair open and opted for a wavy hairdo. Pooja Hegde kept it simple on the makeup front and accessorised the outfit with a blue ring on her finger. The star flaunted her graceful smile as she collected pebbles from the beach. One can also see colours blended in the sky and a delightful sunset, behind Pooja Hegde.

Fans heart Pooja Hegde's photos

Fans went gaga over the actor's photo and were quick to share their reactions in the comment section. The beach picture received 831k likes and more than 2k comments. One of Pooja's Instagram followers wrote, "My heart hacked ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜‚", while another commented, "Ammu u r looking sooooooooooooooooooooooo cute ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜". Another fan comment read as, "Wow that so beautiful ðŸ’–ðŸ’–ðŸ˜". Read more fans' reactions below.

Pooja Hegde recently celebrated her birthday, almost three weeks later than her actual birthday. She could be seen twirling on a black sofa. One can see a 'birthday' banner behind the actor. Pooja marks her special day on October 13. The actor explained in the caption, "Before bday month gets over... ðŸ’ƒðŸ»â˜ºï¸ What a month it’s been â¤ï¸ #sograteful". Pooja Hegde stunned in a black flared dress featuring Queen Anne neck style. Take look at Pooja Hegde's boomerang video.

