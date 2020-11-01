Did You Know Dhanush Was Just 16 When He Stepped Into The Acting World?

Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja popularly known as Dhanush is one of the prominent faces in the Tollywood film industry. He shot to fame with his martial arts influenced fight scenes in several films and is also nicknamed as “Indian Bruce Lee” by his fans. But do you know that Dhanush was very young when he joined the acting world? Continue reading to know intriguing details about Dhanush’s acting journey.

Dhanush’s debut in acting world

During an interaction with Scoop Whoop, Dhanush revealed that he was made to join the acting world on his parent’s request. Talking about the same, the actor revealed that he was just 16 and threw a lot of tantrums, even fasted to deny his parent’s wish, however, nothing worked for him. The Kolaveri Di singer expressed that he feels glad that his tantrums did not work as now he cannot do anything else except to act.

ALSO READ| Dhanush And Vijayakanth Receive Bomb Threats; Police Conduct Search Operations: Reports

In the same interaction, Dhanush also candidly spoke about having stage fright. He revealed about blabbering on stage and stopping mid-way through performances. Amusingly, the actor cannot even write cheques because it makes him nervous. However, the actor feels very comfortable in front of the camera and although he realised it several years later, his parents did it before him.

ALSO READ| Dhanush And Anirudh To Reunite For Sun Pictures' 'D44'; Fans Elated About Return Of DnA

On the work front

On the professional front, Dhanush has several interesting projects lined up for him. He will next feature in Jagame Thandhiram. Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, this Tamil action-thriller flick will be bankrolled under the banner of Y Not Studios. Along with him, the movie will also see Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ| Dhanush's 'Jagame Thandhiram' And Other Tamil Movies To Release In Theatres Soon

Apart from him fans are also eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming Bollywood project Atrangi Re. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, this romantic-drama movie will also star Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan. The movie is scheduled to have a worldwide theatrical release on Valentine’s Day 2021. However, amidst the ongoing pandemic, the release date and schedule may change. Apart from Dhanush and Sara, the film will also star Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

ALSO READ| Anirudh Ravichander And Dhanush's Massive Net Worth Will Surely Leave DnA Fans Surprised

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.