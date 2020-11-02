Nani & His Son 'Junnu' Welcome November With Heart-warming Smiles; See Pics

South superstar Naveen Babu Ghanta aka Nani recently entertained fans by sharing images with his son on social media. On November 1, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of monochromatic pictures with his son Arjun. Nani simply penned his caption saying, "November :)". Nani and Arjun welcomed the new month with smiling faces. Take a look at Nani's Instagram post.

Nani welcomes November with his son

Actor Nani shared four candid black and white pictures of him posing with his son, Arjun. In the first picture, Nani can be seen holding a cup, while his son kept a finger on his lips and graciously smiled at the actor. In the second one, the former can be seen telling his son something surprising, while in the third image, Nani kept a finger on his lips and Arjun flaunted his candid laugh. In the last photo, Nani shared an adorable snap wherein Nani's son Arjun can be seen kissing the actor on his nose. While the star stunned in a white tee with lining design print, his son donned a simple white graphic tee.

Fans call them 'cute'

Fans went all hearts over Nani's photos with his son. They showered praises in the comments section. Nani's co-actor Keerthy Suresh also commented on the actor's post. She wrote, "Junnuuuuu" with heart eyes emoji. Junnu is Nani's son's nickname. One of the users wrote, "Just cant hold this much of cutenessðŸ¥º", while another added, "Naneeee n junnuu deadly comboooâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸@nameisnani". Another Nani's Instagram follower commented, "Anyways lovely father and son duoðŸ˜". This Instagram post received more than 500k likes and 1.5k comments. Check out more fans' reactions below.

Image credits - Nani Instagram comment section

On the work front, Nani was last seen in V, an action thriller film, written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. The film also starred Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari and many others. Nani will be next seen in a comedy-drama Tuck Jagadish. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the upcoming film stars Nani, Jagapathi Babu, Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh in prominent roles.

