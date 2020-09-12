Vadivel Balaji's Demise: Sivakarthikeyan To Take Care Of Late Comedian's Kid's Education?

Vadivel Balaji’s sudden demise came as a big shock for the entire Kollywood fraternity. The actor passed away on September 10. According to a report by behindwoods.com, actor Sivakarthikeyan recently volunteered to provide education to the late actor’s children. Sivakarthikeyan shared a great bond with Vadivel during the show Adhu Idhu Edhu.

The report stated that Sivakarthikeyan spoke to Vadivel Balaji’s close family friend, director Thomson for the same. He expressed his grief over the actor’s demise. Sivakarthikeyan has promised to take care of all the educational expenses of Vadivel Balaji’s children, as mentioned by the report.

Earlier, sify.com reported that actor Vijay Sethupathi has offered financial assistance to the comedian’s family. The actor also visited Vadivel Balaji’s residence to pay his last respect. Take a look at Vijay Sethupathi's pictures at Balaji's residence.

Vadivel Balaji's death

Comedian Vadivel Balaji, who was known for his mimicry skills, died due to cardiac arrest. The actor passed away in the morning on September 10 at a Government hospital in Chennai. Vadivel Balaji died at the age of 45. Reportedly, Vadivel was admitted to a private hospital, later he was shifted to a Government hospital.

Reports stated that his family was suffering from a financial crisis during his treatment and that is why he was shifted to a Government hospital. Reportedly, the comedian was paralysed after he suffered a heart attack. He was under treatment for the past 15 days. Reports also mentioned that his family was facing a financial issue even during the lockdown.

Vadivel Balaji is survived by his wife, son and daughter. Many stars from the South Indian film fraternity mourned the actor's demise on social media. Actors like Vivek Prasanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Shanthanu, Dhanush and many other Kollywood stars mourned the star's untimely demise.

About Vadivel Balaji's acting career

Before Vadivel Balaji was admitted to the hospital, he was shooting for Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai 2. The actor got eliminated from the show later. Vadivel Balaji rose to prominence with the show Kalaka Povadhu Yaaru. It aired on Vijay TV. The comedian was also associated with Vijay TV’s comedy team. Vadivel Balaji started his acting career with Kalaka Povadhu Yaaru. He also gained major recognition with the reality show Adhu Idhu Edu. This show was hosted by Sivakarthikeyan.

Vadivel was a member of the team ‘Siricha Pochu’. This team tried to make the guests laugh in a particular round in the show. During the show, Vadivel Balaji developed a great bond with Sivakarthikeyan. The director of the show Adhu Idhu Edhu gave Vadivel Balaji a role in his first directorial Kolmavi Kokila. The movie starred Nayanthara in the lead role.

