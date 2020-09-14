Malaysian Doctor Shares 'job Vacancy' For Lady Love, Manages To Get A Few Responses

Determined to find a partner, a Malaysian man took to social media to share a job vacancy titled ‘Why you should date me?’. Muhammad Naquib, who is a doctor by profession, posted the rib-tickling document wherein he mentioned his own interests, qualifications along with ‘Pros and Cons’ of dating him. Along with the CV, he also wrote that all the girls who are interested should submit their application’ by sliding in their DMs.

Talking about himself, he added that his ‘qualifications’ included being educated, having table manners, mature, and have table manners. Meanwhile, his qualities, chew with mouth closed and always has a bar of chocolates in hand. He also mentioned that he has his own Netflix and Apple music account.

Salary based on performance

As a salary, the candidate would be eligible to get a monthly commission based on performance and birthday benefits. Elaborating on the scape of her job, he wrote, in case the girl continues being herself and laugh at his jokes. He might bring her to family events.

JAWATAN KOSONG



Position:

Pengantin Perempuan

Johor based



Salary:

Monthly commission based on performance

Birthday benefits



Qualifications:

Well educated

Mature

Have table manners



Job scope:

Be you 24/7

Laugh at my jokes

Will bring you to family events*



*if qualified pic.twitter.com/nwLMlNGydW — Naquib (@Qiiib) September 6, 2020

This positions also holds extra commitments, so a trial basis probation is expected for the initial 1-3 months depending on your performance.



Other further information regarding this position is as per attached. pic.twitter.com/KE3ePek67C — Naquib (@Qiiib) September 6, 2020

His hilarious job vacancy has captured everybody’s attention and he has apparently gotten many applications. His tweet has not only received 5.6 thousand retweets but also 6.7 thousand likes. A user wrote, "Ikrrr, I mean it's hard to meet guys with a great sense of humour right now so what are you waiting for" while another wrote, "Want to apply for an intern can? Drop resume?"

