Sivakarthikeyan Reveals The Name Of His Next Film; Find Out Here!

Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter in order to make the announcement that his next feature presentation will be titled "Don". Sivakarthikeyan's Don, as per the tweet, will be jointly produced by his production house and Lyca Productions, the makers who have previously bankrolled films like 2.0, Vada Chennai and Darbar, amongst others.

Additionally, the tweet also reveals that Sivakarthikeyan's Don will be helmed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, who will be seen making his directorial debut with the upcoming feature presentation. The tweet can be found below as well as on Sivakarthikeyan's Twitter handle.

The Tweet:

Happy to announce my next film with @LycaProductions titled #DON 😎

Music by my dearest Rockstar @anirudhofficial 🥳 It’s always an extra happiness to join with a debutant Director, here is @Dir_Cibi 😊👍@SKProdOffl @KalaiArasu_ pic.twitter.com/dFbsH49W4I — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) January 27, 2021

Previously, Sivakarthikeyan and De De Pyaar De star Rakul Preet Singh were busy with the shoot of their upcoming film, Ayalaan. It is said that the feature presentation belongs to the science fiction genre and has been helmed by Ravikumar R. Additionally, Alayan is said to have been produced by KJR Studios. As recently as two days ago, the makers of the film took to Twitter and shared an update about their upcoming venture. That tweet can be found below.

The Tweet:

It’s a WRAP for #Ayalaan 🥳 This film has been the greatest experience for us & we cannot wait for you to experience the grandeur & graphic extravaganza it has in store! This one’s going to be unlike anything you’ve ever seen before! 👽💥#AyalaanWrapUp @Siva_Kartikeyan pic.twitter.com/KjctpfYbED — KJR Studios (@kjr_studios) January 24, 2021

Sivakarthikeyan's movies:

The list of Sivakarthikeyan's movies includes the likes of Namma Veettu Pillai, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, Manam Kothi Paravai, Velaiyilla Pattathari and Kanaa, amongst others. Most recently, the actor was seen in Namma Veettu Pillai, the 2019 film in which Sivakarthikeyan can be seen playing Arumpon, a young man, who, as a result of family pressure and circumstances beyond his control, is forced to marry his sister off to a local hooligan he has had a beef with for the longest period of time. It is then later observed that the latter uses this relationship for bullying.

