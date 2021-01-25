Sivakarthikeyan Wraps Filming Of 'Ayalaan' Co-starring Rakul Preet Singh; See Pictures

Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh were recently shooting for their upcoming film named Ayalaan. It is a sci-fi film that has been directed by Ravikumar R. The film is produced by KJR Studios. Recently, the makers of the film took to Twitter and shared an update about their upcoming venture. Read ahead to know more.

Taking to Twitter, KJR Studios announced the wrap up of the shoot of Ayalaan. The studio shared a picture of the alien-themed cake to celebrate the wrap-up. Also sharing pictures of the cast and crew, KJR captioned its post by saying that it was a wrap for Ayalaan.

The post further read that the film had been the greatest experience for them and they could not wait for the audience to experience the grandeur & graphic extravaganza that it had in store. The studio also said that the film was going to be unlike anything the audiences had ever seen before. Fans and followers couldn’t wait for the release of the film and showed their excitement in the comments section.

It’s a WRAP for #Ayalaan 🥳 This film has been the greatest experience for us & we cannot wait for you to experience the grandeur & graphic extravaganza it has in store! This one’s going to be unlike anything you’ve ever seen before! 👽💥#AyalaanWrapUp @Siva_Kartikeyan pic.twitter.com/KjctpfYbED — KJR Studios (@kjr_studios) January 24, 2021

Adra 🥁🥳😎 Grand opening waiting⏳#Ayalaan Coming 💥💥💥💥 — Harish SK (@gokulvgr) January 24, 2021

Earlier, Rakul Preet Singh had also shared a picture with her co-star Sivakarthikeyan and director Ravikumar R. She shared a selfie and said that the last schedule of the film is almost wrapped. She also said that Ravikumar was a very passionate director and Sivakarthikeyan was the sweetest co-star. Sivakarthikeyan reposted the tweet by saying that he was very happy to work with Rakul.

Happy to work with you @Rakulpreet ❤️ and thanks for making me talk in English all the time ( I think i speak Britis Englis 🙄😂)😃😃🙏 https://t.co/6Gv0R7vL5W — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) January 19, 2021

Ayalaan was officially announced in January 2018 but got delayed due to the pandemic. The soundtrack for the film will be composed by AR Rahman. Ayalaan cast includes Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Isha Koppikar, Bhanupriya and Sharad Kelkar along with Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh. The De De Pyaar De actor will be playing the female lead whereas, actress Isha Koppikar has been brought in to play a key role marking her comeback in Kollywood after many years. The poster of the film has raised curiosity among fans. In the poster, Sivakarthikeyan can be seen happily posing with an alien. The poster has left fans assured that the film will be worth the wait and hype.

