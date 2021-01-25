Jennifer Lopez Recreates Scene From 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' To Celebrate 20 Years; Watch

Jennifer Lopez's Love Don't Cost A Thing completed 20 years yesterday on January 24. The singer recreated a scene from the music video. She also penned a note in another post thanking her fans for all the support. Take a look at how Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 20th anniversary of Love Don't Cost A Thing.

Jennifer Lopez celebrates 20th anniversary of her song Love Don't Cost A Thing

Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez recreated a scene from her song Love Don't Cost A Thing as she celebrated the 20th anniversary of the song. Jennifer walked on the beach and threw her sunglasses. She wore a white pantsuit and a black printed top. She removed her blazer and later her watch. She also pretended to strip her t-shirt but ended the video soon after that. Jennifer looked as young as she looked in her original video 20 years ago. She wrote, "Happy 20th Anniversary to my 2nd album J.Lo!!!! Had a little fun at a recent shoot". Take a look at the video here:

The iconic singer also shared a series of pictures and penned a heartwarming note for her fans. She wrote that she wanted to thank everyone for all the love and support and being there for her through her highs and lows. She added, "Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much!!" Here's Jennifer thanking all the fans and friends for loving the song so much.

Reactions on Jennifer Lopez's Instagram video

Several celebrities and fans commented on her recreated video. Celebrities called her a queen and said that the song was always iconic. A fan wrote that everyone has been waiting for the end of the song and that she did not strip even in the recreated video. They added that the song has always been their favourite. Have a look at some of the comments below.

Image Source: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram

About Jennifer Lopez's song Love Don't Cost A Thing

Jennifer had released the song in December 2000. The lyrics of the song were written by Damon Sharpe, Greg Lawson, Georgette Franklin, Jeremy Monroe and Amille D. Harris. The song became popular worldwide and was considered as a J Lo classic in the 2000s. It managed to win awards like the MTV Video Music Award and ALMA Award.

