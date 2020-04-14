Sivakarthikeyan To Be Seen In Tamil Remake Of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'?

As per recent media reports, actor Sivakarthikeyan might play the lead role in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’s yet-untitled Tamil remake. The movie released in January and turned out to be a massive box office hit.

In Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Allu Arjun played the lead role and was praised by critics and fans alike. Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the movie Hero where he played the character of a superhero.

As per a report in a leading daily, Sivakarthikeyan is interested in buying the rights to remake and feature in the film. However, there is no official announcement by the actor or the makers of the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The original movie starring Allu Arjun was a huge hit at the box office. If the reports are to be believed and Sivakarthikeyan acquires the rights of the film, it will be interesting to see Sivakarthikeyan as the lead in the film.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo released in January and went on to rake in more than Rs 200 Crores at the box office. The family entertainer was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles with Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar and Harsha Vardhan also playing key roles. The film was Kollywood actor Samuthirakani's Telugu debut.

Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy with two films. His upcoming movie is expected to be Ayalaan which is a Tamil science-fiction thriller. The film’s plot is expected to revolve around a lost alien who finds a friend in Sivakarthikeyan’s character. The film is being directed by Ravi Kumar. Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that the film was shelved a year ago and the film is back on floors after the work started in February. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Isha Koppikar, Sharad Kelkar and Yogi Babu in key roles.

