Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor' First Look Is A Perfect Treat For Fans On His Birthday; See Pic

Sivakarthikeyan's much anticipated film Doctor's first poster has just been released. The poster has Sivakarthikeyan sitting on a throne-like chair with his hands full of blood. Sivakarthikeyan is seen holding a scalpel in one hand as he poses for the poster. Check out Doctor first look below.
Here is the first look of my next #DOCTOR 😊👍#DoctorFirstLook pic.twitter.com/ztqfkG4TUY— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) February 17, 2020
The film, Doctor is written and directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar. The makers have not revealed much about the storyline or about Sivakarthikeyan’s character in the film Doctor. But after the makers revealed the first poster one can assume that Sivakarthikeyan will play an intriguing character in the film. As per reports, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan in a pivotal role, while Yogi Babu and Vinay have been roped in for supporting roles in the movie.
Doctor is bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions and co-produced by Kalai Arasu. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography and editing are done by Vijay Karthik Kannan and R Nirmal.
The makers reportedly decided to release the first poster today as it is Sivakarthikeyan's 35th birthday and fans are very excited about this treat that they have received on the actor's birthday. Here’s taking a look at a few fan tweets on Doctor first look:
Super mass 🔥 Happy Birthday Bro #HBDPrinceSivaKarthikeyan #DoctorFirstLook— ANAND SKFCᴰᵒᶜᵗᵒʳ (@AnandSkfc) February 17, 2020
Happy Birthday @Siva_Kartikeyan Anna🤩🥁🥁🥁✨✨✨💥💥💥#HBDPrinceSivaKarthikeyan #DoctorFirstLook pic.twitter.com/MYXSfcu1yP— SK Designedᴰᵒᶜᵗᵒʳ (@SKDesigned) February 17, 2020
💖இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் @Siva_Kartikeyan அண்ணா.🌹— மஹா ◎fficial 🌺 (@its_mahaoffc) February 17, 2020
Life long jolly ah Irunga,
Wish You successfull year na..😘💕
Lots of Love u From Ur Sister na.#HappyBirthdaySivakarthikeyan
👑🎂#HappyBirthdaySK🍰#HappyBirthdaySivakarthikeyan #Ayalaan#DoctorFirstLook pic.twitter.com/QijMmh0URC
Happy Birthday @Siva_Kartikeyan ♥️— Michael Mahe❤️ (@BigilMahe97) February 17, 2020
Have a Successful Year Ahead Annna🤩👌#Master#DOCTOR pic.twitter.com/UApm6fBgXc
