Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor' First Look Is A Perfect Treat For Fans On His Birthday; See Pic

Sivakarthikeyan's much anticipated film Doctor's first poster has just been released. The poster has Sivakarthikeyan sitting on a throne-like chair with his hands full of blood. Sivakarthikeyan is seen holding a scalpel in one hand as he poses for the poster. Check out Doctor first look below.

The film, Doctor is written and directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar. The makers have not revealed much about the storyline or about Sivakarthikeyan’s character in the film Doctor. But after the makers revealed the first poster one can assume that Sivakarthikeyan will play an intriguing character in the film. As per reports, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan in a pivotal role, while Yogi Babu and Vinay have been roped in for supporting roles in the movie.

Doctor is bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions and co-produced by Kalai Arasu. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography and editing are done by Vijay Karthik Kannan and R Nirmal.

The makers reportedly decided to release the first poster today as it is Sivakarthikeyan's 35th birthday and fans are very excited about this treat that they have received on the actor's birthday. Here’s taking a look at a few fan tweets on Doctor first look:

Image courtesy: Sivakarthikeyan Instagram

