Sivakarthikeyan To Produce The Tamil Remake Of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'?

Sivakarthikeyan, who was last seen in P.S. Mithran's Hero, has reportedly bought the remake rights of Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Although nothing much has been revealed about the Tamil remake of the Allu Arjun starrer, however, reports claim that Sivakarthikeyan is planning to produce the movie under his banner, SK Productions. Meanwhile, reports have it that actors like Dhruv Vikram and Jayaram Ravi have expressed their desire to feature in the Tamil remake, but, actor Sivakarthikeyan is most likely to step into Allu Arjun's shoes.

Just a few weeks ago, there were speculations that Kabir Singh producer is keen on remaking Allu Arjun starrer in Hindi. However, due to some reason, the deal did not work out, and producers Allu Arvind and S Radha Krishna decided to produce the Hindi version of their movie. Following which, the rumours of a Tamil remake too started speculating. Although Sivakarthikeyan or the producers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have confirmed the news of the remake, however, reports have it that there will be an official announcement soon.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, and Jayaram in the lead, narrates the heart-warming tale of a family and their estranged son. The movie directed by Trivikram Srinivas is reported to be one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo bankrolled by Allu Arvind and S Radha Krishna under their banner Geetha Arts, released in January 2020.

What's next for Sivakarthikeyan?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sivakarthikeyan is gearing up for the release of Ayalaan. The movie, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, is touted to be a science-fiction. Besides the upcomer, he also has Nelson Dhilipkumar's Doctor in his kitty.



