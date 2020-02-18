Sivakarthikeyan Starrer 'Ayalaan' First Look Poster Out Now; Check It Out Here

Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter to share the first look of his next venture, Ayalaan. He shared a still poster from the film which featured himself and an alien-like figure. According to media reports, the film will have Sivakarthikeyan essaying a triple role. The release date of the film has not been disclosed by the filmmakers.

In the poster, the film’s distinctive characters are introduced. Along with Sivakarthikeyan, there is an alien. The Hero actor introduced the alien to his fans and wrote, “Happy to introduce my new friend from another world. Here is the #Ayalaan👽 first look 😊👍#AyalaanFirstLook". Both Sivakarthikeyan and the alien look dazed at the look of something. Funnily enough, the two are holding huge candies in their hand while lying on the grass as numerous butterflies surround the two.

Here is the first look of Ayalaan as shared by Sivakarthikeyan on his Twitter:

Happy to introduce my new friend from another world

Here is the #Ayalaan👽 first look 😊👍#AyalaanFirstLook pic.twitter.com/HnNctjm6Gy — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) February 17, 2020

The film Ayalaan is another take on the frequently done alien-human sci-fi drama genre. The fictional story will revolve around the cross-universe friendship of Sivakarthikeyan’s character and the 'ayalaan'. The film will also feature Rakul Preet Singh, Karunakaran, Sharad Kelkar, and Yogi Babu in the prominent roles.

According to the poster, the film is directed by R Ravikumar and bankrolled by RDRaja and Kotapadi J Rajesh, while musical maestro AR Rahman has given the music to the film and the film is his first project with Sivakarthikeyan.

Other works of Sivakarthikeyan

Other upcoming projects of Sivakarthikeyan includes the much-anticipated thriller Doctor. The first look of this film was released on February 17th. The film, like the name suggests, is a hospital drama with many twists. Doctor is written and directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar. As per reports, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan in a pivotal role, while Yogi Babu and Vinay have been roped in for supporting roles in the movie.

