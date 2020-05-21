Actor Sonalee Kulkarni Shares Pics From Her Engagement, Fans Call Her Real-life 'apsara'

Marathi film actor Sonalee Kulkarni surprised her fans when she announced that she had gotten engaged in February 2020. She took to her Instagram account and shared a few pictures from her engagement and mentioned that she wanted to make the announcement before her birthday is over. Sonalee Kulkarni got engaged to beau Kunal Benodekar on February 2, 2020. The engagement took place in the United Arab Emirates, where her fiancé is currently working.

Sonalee Kulkarni reportedly told a reputed newspaper that she met Kunal Benodekar in the UK in 2018. She stated that she had flown to the UAE to meet her fiancé, however, before she could return the lockdown was announced and hence she is stuck in Dubai. Sonalee Kulkarni shared a few pictures from her engagement day. Check out the pictures from Sonalee Kulkarni’s Instagram.

Sonalee Kulkarni’s photos

Sonalee Kulkarni looked like a traditional Indian bride in her engagement pictures. The actor wore a yellow coloured sari and accessorised the look with heavy gold jewellery. Sonalee Kulkarni wore a golden coloured nose ring to bring out the traditional look.

In her social media post, Sonalee Kulkarni mentioned that the sari she wore was a custom-made Kanjeevaram sari. She also mentioned and thanked the jeweller who made all her jewellery. Apart from a heavy necklace and a pair of traditional golden earrings, Sonalee Kulkarni also wore a pair of bangles in each of her hands.

Sonalee Kulkarni tied her hair up in a neat bun and secured it with a garland of white flowers. She wore bright red coloured lipstick to complement the design on her yellow coloured sari. She also wore a red coloured bindi to complete the look.

While posting the pictures on her social media, Sonalee Kulkarni wrote, ‘Cannot thank you all enough for your best wishes and love pouring in since yesterday. This is so overwhelming in many ways, as I celebrated my birthday away from my family, friends fans for the first time due to lockdown but with just my fianceÌ! But thanks to social media we all could connect.

And yes, thank you so much for all the love and blessings you’ve been showering on our engagement. Here’s sharing a special picture from my most special day!’ [sic]

Sonalee Kulkarni’s fans congratulated her for the engagement. They also claimed that she looked gorgeous in the pictures. Some of her fans went on to say that she looked like real-life ‘apsara’ referring to her hit Marathi song. Sonalee Kulkarni’s engagement picture has taken the internet by a storm.

