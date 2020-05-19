Sonalee Kulkarni Announces Her Engagement On Her Birthday, Introduces Fiance

Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni recently took to her official social media handle and posted over 16 photos. These photos were clicked on the day the actor got engaged. Kulkarni got engaged months ago but has decided to open up about it now. Read further ahead to know more details about the story:

Sonalee Kulkarni introduces her fiancee

On Monday, May 18, 2020, Sonalee Kulkarni, who is known for films like Gadhavacha Lagna, Kshanbhar, Vishranti, Ajintha, Natarang, Classmates, Timepass 2, and Tula Kalnnaar Nahi, took to her social media handle and posted 18 photos where she is seen getting engaged to Kunal Benodekar. She got engaged in a traditional Marathi ceremony called Sakharpuda. This special ceremony took place in the presence of her close relatives only. Not many were called to attend this private affair. It took place in Dubai. Here is a photo of the actor with her fiance:

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Titanic' Movie Mistakes That Went Unnoticed; Read Here



ALSO READ | Shivangi Joshi Can't Keep Calm As Friends Treat Her With A Surprise On Her Birthday

She captioned all the photos with the same caption saying, "Before my birthday ends, I want to mark it by making a SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!!! Introducing my fiancé Kunal Benodekar! @keno_bear

आमचा ०२.०२.२०२० ला साखरपुडा झाला, आणि आमचा हा आनंद तुम्हा सगळ्यांसोबत वाटण्यासाठी आजच्या पेक्षा योग्य दिवस असूच

शकत नाही असं मला वाटतं... आपले शुभाशीर्वाद कायम पाठीशी असू द्या...!!! #sakharpuda #engaged #palindrome #02022020 #precovid #engagement #fiancé" This special ceremony took place on February 2, 2020, but was not revealed to the world by the actor of her family and her extended family. They all decided to keep it a private affair. It was recently revealed by the actor on the occasion of her birthday this year on May 18, 2020.

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan Knew His Character From 'Haasil' Would Not 'die Soon', Says Tigmanshu Dhulia

In one photo, the couple is seen standing in a balcony. Sonalee Kulkarni is wearing a traditional orange saree. She is covered in gold jewellery and is wearing a gajra in her hair. Her would-be husband is seen wearing a blue suit like kameez and a saffron-coloured salwar like pants that goes hand in hand with Kulkarni's traditional saree look. In another photo, fans can see the physical embodiment of the Sakharpuda. The final photo shows the two families along with the couple.

ALSO READ | Anil Kapoor: Hope We Build 'herd Immunity' And Make A Corona-proof Plan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.