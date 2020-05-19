Sonalee Kulkarni's Fiancé: Who Is Kunal Benodekar A.k.a. Keno Bear?

Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni took to her official social media handle on Monday and announced her engagement with Kunal Benodkar. In the photos and the caption, it was made clear that the actor got engaged in the month of February, pre-coronavirus crises. Read on to know more about Sonali Kulkarni's fiance Kunal Benodkar and Sonalee Kulkarni engagement:

Who is Kunal Benodekar?

Kunal Benodekar is an employee of ASL International Company. He is a Chartered Accountant based in the company's Dubai based management office. Kunal Benodekar has the post of Senior Adjuster and his work includes dealing with "financial crimes, professional indemnity, management liability, and cyber claims" throughout the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific. As an employee, Benodekar holds a very important and crucial position in ASL International's Dubai based office.

Kunal Benodekar profession and area of expertise

Sonalee Kulkarni's finance Kunal Benodekar is an expert when it comes to dealing with issues such as loss of money that affects a financial institution and commercial bodies. The would-be husband generally deals with losses that arise from issues like theft, employee dishonesty and frauds, and third party frauds. Kunal Benodekar is also efficient in dealing with the losses that affect financial institutions and related commercial bodies and entities due to liabilities and other factors.

Kunal Benodekar is also fluent in dealing with issues that come to the firm due to professional negligence and claims. He also manages the liability claims made by directors and other officers. Benodekar is an expert when it comes to the handling of factors like Cyber risks which has particular connections to fraud-based crimes that may lead to an interruption in the business.

Sonalee Kulkarni's would-be husband is a graduate in the field of Science. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree. He also holds the position of Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (ICAEW). He is also politically aware and frequently tweets about several political issues. He has been re-tweeting political news on his official Twitter handle, which denotes that he is not only interested in economic policies but also other crucial government policies.

