Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Titanic' Movie Mistakes That Went Unnoticed; Read Here

Titanic is a 1997 epic romance and disaster film which went on to be one of the most widely known movies in the world. This classic film was directed and written by James Cameron. It is based on a true story and has been fictionalised for dramatic effect. The film features Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, who get aboard RMS Titanic.

The two come from different social classes which leads to the first real conflict in the film. Eventually, the two end up falling in love with each other, eventually. The film is still considered to be one of the best works by James Cameron and one of the most iconic 90s Hollywood movies. It won 11 Oscars and received several other awards and nominations. Read more to know about several interesting filming mistakes of Titanic here:

Mistakes in Titanic (1997)

In the film, the model and design of RMS Titanic keep on changing throughout the film. The front part of the ship can be seen changing in the film. In one of the most iconic scenes of the film, fans can see that the front part has a muzzle but in the later scenes, the muzzle is completely taken off. Even the design of the front part changes by the end of the film. The fonts on the back of the ship also changed in the film.

In one of the scenes, fans can see that Rose has a beauty spot on the right side of her face but in the later scenes, this changes and fans can see that she has a spot on the left side of her cheek. According to reports, this is because the scenes have been flipped. Several times, in the film, scenes have been flipped due to some reason or the other. Due to this, the red sign at the back of the ship also gets reversed and on the other side, which is clearly visible in some shots.

Motion effects of the film are not entirely perfect. In several scenes, motion tracking is not correctly incorporated. The sea level in the film, if clearly noticed, does not look proper. When the ship is breaking apart, people falling from the height do not have a motion blur effect, which makes it look artificial. Also, when the ship is splitting fans can hear gunshot noises every time the platform breaks.

Apart from these, there are several errors in the film. When Rose hits the crew member in the face, fans can see that there is actually blood on his hand which he then wipes to his face, instead of the other way round. In some scenes, the city lights can be seen, spotlights are visible and even a cameraman’s reflection can be seen when Jack enters the first-class area.

