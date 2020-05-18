Shivangi Joshi Can't Keep Calm As Friends Treat Her With A Surprise On Her Birthday

Actor Shivangi Joshi, who is known for TV shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Begusarai, Love by Chance, and Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, turned 25 years old today. On the occasion, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai received a sweet surprise by one of her friends amidst coronavirus lockdown according to reports. Read more:

Shivangi Joshi receives a sweet surprise

According to reports, Shivangi Joshi has all the reasons to be happy as the actor turned 25 years old on Monday, May 18, 2020. The actor celebrated her birthday at home due to the lockdown rules. Reports state that she is in Dehradun with her family, which is her hometown. As she could not party with her friends, one of them came up with a surprise to make her day more special.

ALSO READ |Harsh Beniwal's #RoastNahiFryKarunga Trends On Social Media Amid The YouTube-TikTok Feud

Her friends from her work including actors like Pankhuri Awasthy, Lata Sabharwal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kaveri Priyam, and Neha Mahajan sent the birthday girl a surprise and it made her emotional. They made a video collage for her where they were seen grooving to the beats of the dance song Kudi Nu Nachne De. They recorded it at their individual houses and edited it for the birthday girl, to cheer her up so that she will not miss her friends.

ALSO READ |Irrfan Khan Knew His Character From 'Haasil' Would Not 'die Soon', Says Tigmanshu Dhulia

The Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi actor, reportedly, was overwhelmed by this sweet gesture made by her friends as she saw the video on her giant TV at home. On seeing the video, the young TV actor could not contain her happiness and excitement. In a video, she is seen wearing a red dress for her birthday bass while her family is seen in the background. The house is decorated for the Joshi’s birthday. Here is a video of her birthday bash where she is seen with her family:

ALSO READ |Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Titanic' Movie Mistakes That Went Unnoticed; Read Here



ALSO READ |Ram Gopal Varma's 'Climax' Trailer Starring Mia Malkova, Released; Netizens React

On the occasion of Mother's Day, the actor has taken to her social media handle to express her gratitude towards. In her post, she had said, "This Mother’s Day let’s go all out! We decided to show you how you can make your Supermoms feel super special. Let’s make this a memorable Mother’s Day! Download the Helo app now to enter the Supermom Challenge and send your mom a customised greeting!"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.