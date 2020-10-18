Sonalee Kulkarni's 'yoga By The Beach' Pictures Will Give You Major Fitness Goals

Actor Sonalee Kulkarni has given many memorable acting performances throughout her acting career so far. The actor has been a part of a wide range of movies and has also impressed fans and critics with her dancing skills. She is most commonly known for her work in the Marathi movie and entertainment industry. Sonalee Kulkarni is not only a very popular entertainment artist in India but is also known for creating a buzz on the Internet repeatedly. Here are some of Sonalee Kulkarni’s pictures from doing yoga at the beach that will definitely give fans major fitness goals.

Sonalee Kulkarni doing yoga at the beach

Sonalee Kulkarni is among the very active celebrities on social media. She has often been spotted posting informative, goofy, and motivational pictures and videos of herself and has always proved herself to be a complete entertainment package. Take a look at some of Sonalee Kulkarni’s pictures from performing yoga at the beach in Goa, that will give her fans major fitness goals.

Camatkarasana or the Flip Dog Pose

Vrishasana or the Tree Pose

Chakrasana or the Wheel Pose

Interestingly, the social media feed of the 32-year-old actor is flooded with many self-portraits and creative pictures. A few of the actor's recent posts have been about her recently released music-video Tuch Tujhi Sobati. Apart from promoting her work on social media, Sonalee Kulkarni has also very often amused her fans and followers with her sense of humour.

On the work front, Sonalee Kulkarni was last seen in the movie Vicky Velingkar that was directed by Saurabh Verma. The thriller-drama also cast Spruha Joshi, Sangram Samuel and Kettan Singh as the lead characters. The movie follows the story of a comic book artist and a clock seller, who get entangled in an unexpected mystery, but rises against all odds. Sonalee Kulkarni has recently joined the judges' panel of the dance reality show, Dancing Queen.

