Did You Know Marathi Actor Sonalee Kulkarni Was Part Of These Hit Hindi Movies?

Actor Sonalee Kulkarni has given many memorable acting performances throughout her acting career. The actor has been a part of a wide range of movies and has also impressed fans and critics with her dancing skills. She is most commonly known for her works in the Marathi movie and entertainment industry. But, fans will be surprised to know that the actor has also appeared in two Bollywood movies. Read further ahead to know about those two movies and Sonalee Kulkarni's character in them.

Also Read | Sonalee Kulkarni's #ThrowbackThursday Post Features An Unseen Video Of Her Engagement

Sonalee Kulkarni’s Bollywood movies

Grand Masti (2013)

Grand Masti, unofficially also referred to as Masti 2 is the second instalment of the Masti movie series. The movie is directed by Indra Kumar. The movie cast Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani reprising their roles from the original, yet the movie does not continue and is not a sequel to the original, The movie was a huge commercial success and became the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year, entering the ₹100 crore club.

Also Read | Remember When Sonalee Kulkarni Flaunted Her Short Hair & Said 'Don't Worry Be Hampi?'

The movie was the highest-grossing Bollywood film with an A (Adults Only) certificate in India until it was overtaken by Kabir Singh (2019). The plot of the film revolves around three unhappily married men who receive an invite from their college for a reunion and decide to use the trip to get up to mischief in order to escape their unhappy marriages. Sonalee Kulkarni, who made her Bollywood debut with this movie, was cast to play the character of Mamta Saxena, Amar’s (Riteish Deshmukh) wife.

Also Read | Sonalee Kulkarni Dons The Infamous Black Polka Dress, Says She Has 'no News' To Make

Singham Returns (2014)

Singham Returns is an action movie directed by Rohit Shetty. The movie is a sequel to the 2011 movie Singham and the second instalment in Shetty's Police Universe. The movie cast Ajay Devgn reprising his character from the previous movie, while Kareena Kapoor plays the female lead. The movie is inspired by the 1993 Malayalam movie Ekalavyan. The plot of the film revolves around Bajirao Singham, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, who gets transferred to Mumbai and discovers that one of his team members, Mahesh, is found dead inside an ambulance with massive bags of money, and decides to solve this mystery. Sonalee Kulkarni was cast to play the character of Meneka in the movie, who is Singham's childhood friend.

Also Read | Sonalee Kulkarni’s New Song 'Paus Ha Tujha Ni Majha' Out Now On YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.