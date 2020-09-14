Sonalee Kulkarni’s New Song 'Paus Ha Tujha Ni Majha' Out Now On YouTube

Actor Sonalee Kulkarni has given many memorable acting performances throughout her acting career. The actor has been a part of a wide range of movies and has also impressed fans and critics with her dancing skills. She recently released a new music video titled Paus Ha Tujha Ni Majha and the song has been making news headlines now.

The song has become widely popular among her fans and the actor has shared the news of the launch of the new music video on her social media handle. Read further ahead to know more details about the whole story.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Sonalee Kulkarni And Family Enjoy Sculpting Their Ganpati Idol

Sonalee Kulkarni’s new song out now

Sonalee Kulkarni has recently announced the news of her latest song Paus Ha Tujha Ni Majha on her official Instagram handle. She shared a teaser of the song that features the actor goofing around a river. She also informs her fans about the platforms the song is streaming on. Sonalee Kulkarni accompanied the post with a caption. She wrote, “पाऊस हा तुझा नि माझा... #apoeticvideo #outnow LINK IN BIO Presented by @videopalaceindia Music : @sagarmusical Patil Lyrics : @gourisarnaik Poetry recital : Moi 🙋🏻‍♀️ Singer : @prajaktashenai DOP : @amitdesaiphotography Drone : @shotbysachinkawankar Editor: @guru.patil_10 Executive Producer : @bhagatamol Choreographer : @atulkulkarni11 Outfit : @kritikapretandcouture Jewellery: @monali.gulhane Posters : @posterwood_branding Location : Vijay Bhagat Farm House, Panshet”.

Also Read | Sonalee Kulkarni's #ThrowbackThursday Post Features An Unseen Video Of Her Engagement

Paus Ha Tujha Ni Majha is sung by Prajakta Shenai. The music for the song is given by Sagar Patil and the lyrics of the song are written by Gairi Sarnaik. The song features Sonalee Kulkarni, who has also given the poetry recital for the song. The music video has been directed by Sagar Patil and choreographed by Atul Kulkarni. The video has been edited by Guru Patil and the DOP for the song is Amit Desai. The song has been shot at the Vijay Bhagat Farm House, Panshet.

Also Read | Remember When Sonalee Kulkarni Flaunted Her Short Hair & Said 'Don't Worry Be Hampi?'

The music video shows beautiful scenery, with greenery all around and water flowing from the mountains. It depicts Sonalee Kulkarni dancing and enjoying herself alone in this song. She has worn an Indo-Western blue and white colour two-piece set throughout the video.

Also Read | Sonalee Kulkarni Dons The Infamous Black Polka Dress, Says She Has 'no News' To Make

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.