Soumitra Chatterjee Successfully Undergoes Tracheostomy, Doctor Shares Health Update

Veteran National Film Award-winning actor, Soumitra Chatterjee recently underwent tracheostomy and the procedure was successful, revealed a senior doctor to PTI. However, the team of doctors treating Chatterjee is now planning on conducting plasmapheresis to improve the 85-year-old's condition. Although both the procedures were scheduled to be conducted on Monday, due to the actor's weak health, they were postponed to Wednesday.

Also Read | Soumitra Chatterjee's Health Update: Doctors Considering Tracheotomy To Improve Condition

How is Soumitra Chatterjee's health now?

On Wednesday, Soumitra Chatterjee underwent tracheostomy and is now doing well. The team of doctors who are treating him in a private hospital in Kolkata is considering taking him off ventilation as a result of the successful tracheostomy. However, he is scheduled to undergo plasmapheresis today, i.e. Thursday. The senior doctor of the hospital, in a statement to PTI, revealed that undergoing plasmapheresis will improve his overall health condition.

The doctor stated, "Our next step will be plasmapheresis which we have planned for Thursday. That might hopefully bring back his consciousness towards normalcy". Although he revealed that Chatterjee has no fever or hypertension either, he is still weak "due to his prolonged stay in the hospital".

Also Read | Soumitra Chatterjee's Health Update: Veteran Actor's Health Is Still Critical But Stable

When was Soumitra Chatterjee hospitalised?

The Parineeta actor has been hospitalised since October 6, 2020, as he tested positive for COVID-19. He was rushed to Kolkata's Belle Veu Nursing Home. Furthermore, despite testing negative for Coronavirus, due to some COVID-19 encephalopathy, he had to go through several medical complications.

Also Read | Marginal Improvement In Soumitra Chatterjee’s Health Condition: Doctors

About Soumitra Chatterjee

Bengali actor-playwright Soumitra Chatterjee had resumed the shoot of Parambrata Chatterjee's upcoming film titled Abhijan, in the first week of October. However, a couple of days into shooting the film, he contracted coronavirus and has been hospitalised ever since then. His upcoming film is a biopic on himself. The Award-winning veteran actor's contribution to Indian cinema has been remarkable as he has given several critically-acclaimed and commercially successful films including Ashani Sanket, Ghare Baire, Aranyer Din Ratri, Charulata, Shakha Proshakha, Jhinder Bandi, and Saat Pake Bandha to name a few. His collaboration with iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray in over 10 films is widely revered.

Also Read | Soumitra Chatterjee's Health Update: Actor Continues To Be On Ventilator Support

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.