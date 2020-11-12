Prosenjit Chatterjee's New Film 'Kakababu Protyobortan' To Release On Christmas 2020

Film critic Taran Adarsh recently announced that Prosenjit Chatterjee's new movie will soon release on Christmas this year. The film is called Kakababur Protyobortan and is the third movie from the Kakababu series. Take a look at the post and read more about the film

Kakababur Protyobortan

In the post, fans can spot a poster of Prosenjit Chatterjee's new film. He plays the lead role of Kakabau in the film. The post also mentioned that the movie was shot in the jungles of Kenya. Many fans liked and commented on the post. One fan added that he was very excited to see the film and wrote - ' for those who don't know just like sherlock bengal has many versions of detective most famous of them is byomkesh bakshi which is widely known and this one is kaka babau with his watson shantu another investigator'. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Taran Adarsh's Instagram

Kakababur Protyobortan is an adventure-packed movie that is directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Shrikant Mohta and Mahendra Soni. The film is based on Bengali adventure novel of Sunil Gangopadhyay, Jongoler Modhye Ek Hotel and has been much awaited by Bengali audiences. The first two movies in this series are - Mishawr Rawhoshyo and Yeti Obhijaan. The cast in the film will be seen as:

Prosenjit Chatterjee as Kakababu

Aryann Bhowmik as Santu

Anirban Chakrabarti

Alonso Grandio

Prosenjit Chatterjee's movies

Prosenjit Chatterjee is a very famous Bengali actor and has been seen in many super hit films. He was recently seen in The Prologue (2020). The film was directed by Chandrasish Ray and produced by Prosenjit Chatterjee. The movie cast Prosenjit Chatterjee as Biplab Sen, Satyam Bhattacharya as Bhaskar, Ankita Majhi as Jonaki, Poonam Gurung as Binsa and Nima Norbu Lama as Ben. The film received mixed responses.

Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in 3 Dev. The film is written and directed by Ankoosh Bhatt. It stars Karan Singh Grover, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Ravi Dubey, Tisca Chopra and Raima Sen in prominent roles.

