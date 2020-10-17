Veteran Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Is Putting Up A Strong Fight: Doctor

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata since October 6 after he was tested positive for Coronavirus is on a 'road to recovery', informed the doctor, heading the team of experts. Chatterjee had tested negative for COVID-19 on October 14.

Also read | On Keerthy Suresh's Birthday, Here's A Trivia Quiz Based On 'Geethanjali' Actor

Soumitra Chatterjee on a road to recovery

According to a report by The Indian Express, veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health showed much improvement on Saturday, his doctor said. Dr Arindam Kar, Soumitra Chatterjee’s spoke to the news daily and informed that Soumitra Chatterjee’s oxygen saturation levels were normal. Hence, he did not have to be put on BiPAP (non-invasive ventilation used for breathing support administered via a face or nasal mask). All his major organs are functioning right and he is putting up a strong fight, Dr Kar added.

Also read | Chiranjeevi Sarja's Birthday: Take This Trivia Quiz If You're An Ardent Fan Of Late Actor

Dr Arindam Kar is leading a team of 15 doctors who are treating Soumitra Chatterjee. He said that he is doing fine and his health is improving. The doctor further updated that Soumitra Chatterjee is a little restless, hesitant. But he is able to speak a few words and recognise the voices and faces of people as well.

Also read | Smita Patil's Birthday: Take Up This Quiz To Pay Tribute To Late Bollywood Actor

Dr Kar also added that he hasn’t had a fever for over 70 hours now. His condition is still very weak and complete neurological functioning has not been achieved. But he is headed in the right direction. There is also no new infection or fever reported.

Also read | Gyozen In Ghost Of Tsushima Legends: Know More About The Voice Actor Behind Gyozen

The veteran actor had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 6, 2020. He was then shifted to the Intensive Treatment Unit (ITU). He tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday and was shifted to the non-COVID-19 ITU.

He has received some of the highest honours and awards for his performances in his movies. Soumitra Chatterjee is also a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He is also the first Indian film personality to have been conferred the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres which is France’s highest award given to artists for their outstanding performance. Soumitra Chatterjee has worked in some of the classic Indian movies. Apur Sansar was his debut film. Some of his works include Abhijan, Charulata, Aranyer Din Ratri and Ashani Sanket.

Image courtesy- @bengalbyte.in Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.