'Darbar' Creates Rajinikanth Frenzy With Prayers & Celebrations; Soundarya Joins In

Any major event related to Rajinikanth’s life is celebrated like a festival by his fans. Be it his birthday, the announcement of his venture into politics, or his release of his movies, fans celebrate in a unique manner every single time. With the ‘Superstar’s latest release Darbar hitting the screens on Thursday, the scenes were enthusiastically familiar again.

The release of Darbar was celebrated by fans mainly in Tamil Nadu. Fans burst crackers outside the theatres. At some screens, even traditional music was played by the band. People even enjoyed a feast.

Maharashtra: Fans of actor Rajinikanth offer prayers outside a film theatre in Mumbai, beat drums, dance and burst crackers, as they arrive to watch his film 'Darbar' which releases today. pic.twitter.com/hRImS0tzLU — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

One of the best moments, was when some fans performed the 'puja' for the veteran star.

Madurai: Fans of Rajinikanth offer special prayers at a temple for success of his upcoming movie 'Darbar'. A fan (pic 4) says,"We kept fast for 15 days & performed 'Man Soru’ (Eating food on floor without plate). This will definitely result in grand success of movie"#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/bpGGpUhSzE — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020

That is before the ‘First Day First Show’ played. Later, when the first visual of ‘Superstar Rajini’ played on screen, fans went absolutely berserk, standing, celebrating and dancing. Even in a theatre in Mumbai’s Wadala, the audiences came up to the screen to join their ‘Thalaiva’ as he showed some of his trademark dance moves.

But who’s the biggest fan of them all? That was at home for the Sivaji: The Boss star, as daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth exulted like a child after the FDFS got over.

Darbar

Rajinikanth plays a police officer after almost 25 years in Darbar. He is paired opposite ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara. The movie has been directed by veteran filmmaker AR Murugadoss.

