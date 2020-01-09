The Debate
'Darbar' Creates Rajinikanth Frenzy With Prayers & Celebrations; Soundarya Joins In

The release of Darbar set Rajinikanth frenzy as prayers, crackers and celebrations were witnessed at the first day first show; Daughter Soundarya too joined in.

Rajinikanth

Any major event related to Rajinikanth’s life is celebrated like a festival by his fans. Be it his birthday, the announcement of his venture into politics, or his release of his movies, fans celebrate in a unique manner every single time. With the ‘Superstar’s latest release Darbar hitting the screens on Thursday, the scenes were enthusiastically familiar again. 

READ: Rajinikanth's Mega-budget Darbar All Set To Hit 7,000 Screens Worldwide, Pre-dawn In Some

The release of Darbar was celebrated by fans mainly in Tamil Nadu. Fans burst crackers outside the theatres. At some screens, even traditional music was played by the band. People even enjoyed a feast.

One of the best moments, was when some fans performed the 'puja' for the veteran star.

That is before the ‘First Day First Show’ played. Later, when the first visual of ‘Superstar Rajini’ played on screen, fans went absolutely berserk, standing, celebrating and dancing. Even in a theatre in Mumbai’s Wadala, the audiences came up to the screen to join their ‘Thalaiva’ as he showed some of his trademark dance moves.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Theatre blast ( YouTube ) (@theatre_blast_youtube) on

READ: Rajinikanth Fans Warn Tamil Rockers Of Consequences If 'Darbar' Is Leaked Before Release

But who’s the biggest fan of them all? That was at home for the Sivaji: The Boss star, as daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth exulted like a child after the FDFS got over.

READ: Madras HC Restrains Release Of Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' In Malaysia

Darbar 

Rajinikanth plays a police officer after almost 25 years in Darbar. He is paired opposite ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara.  The movie has been directed by veteran filmmaker AR Murugadoss.  

READ: 'Darbar', 'Love Aaj Kal Remake', '83', 'Sooryavanshi'; Movies To Look Forward To In 2020

 

 

