From Akkineni's To Rajinikanth's: South Indian Families Working In Films Since Generations

International day of Families is observed on May 15, every year. This year too, International day for families will be celebrated on May 15th, Friday, amid the COVID-19 lockdown. International day for families is all about spreading awareness about nurturing and caring for our family members. A few families in the entertainment industry are perfect examples of such influential families. Take a look at such families from Tollywood who have contributed for over 2-3 generations.

Families from Tollywood who have worked for 2-3 generations

Akkineni family- Daggubati family

The Daggubati and Akkineni family is a prominent Indian family in the Telugu film industry. Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Daggubati Ramnaidu are the head of both the families. They are prominent directors. The duo decided to get their children Nagarjuna Akkineni and Lakshmi Daggubati married. Their son Naga Chaitanya is also a prominent actor in the film industry. Naga Chaitanya married Samantha Akkineni. From the Daggubati family, Rana Daggubati is also a prominent actor who works in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films.

Kamal Haasan family

Kamal Haasan is the head of the family who is a prominent director, actor and playback singer working for Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada films. He married an actor Vani Ganapathy and the couple separated after 10 years. Kamal Haasan then married Sarika, an actress.

The couple has two daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. Kamal Haasan’s brother is also an actor. His daughter Suhasini married the prominent director Mani Ratnam. Kamal Haasan’s entire family is into the filmmaking industry who has been working for over 2 generations now.

Rajinikanth Family

Rajinikanth is the superstar of the South. Rajinikanth married the singer Latha Rajinikanth. Their daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya are directors who make notable films in Tollywood. Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya also married actor Dhanush who works in Hindi films as well as films in the South. Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya too married an actor Vishagan Vanangamudi.

