Samantha Akkineni Reminisces Her Favourite Film With A Throwback Picture

Samantha Akkineni, last seen in C. Prem Kumar's Jaanu, recently shared a throwback picture from her movie Oh Baby on her social media. Sharing the photo, she wrote: "@nandureddyy Remember when you sent me this picture after shoot saying 'I think we got this' 🤗 all that nervous excitement .. great memories..." (sic) Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni also called Oh Baby one of her favourite movies of her filmography. The picture features Samantha Akkineni and yesteryear actor Lakshmi, who plays the former's older version in the Nandhini Reddy directorial.

Check out the picture:

Oh Baby starring Samantha Akkineni, Lakshmi, and Naga Shaurya in the lead is based on a South Korean movie named Miss Granny. Oh Baby narrates the tale of a woman in her 60s who gets a once in a lifetime chance to relive her 20s. The movie that sees Samantha Akkineni play the younger version of Lakshmi was a box office hit. Reportedly, Oh Baby collected Rs. 40 crores at the box office, and was critically acclaimed, winning Samantha accolades for her performance.

What's next for Samantha Akkineni?

Samantha Akkineni after the debacle of Jaanu is taking time to sign her next Telugu movie, meanwhile, the actor has Game Over fame Ashwin Sharavanan's untitled horror film in her kitty. The movie that also features Prasanna in a pivotal role is reported to be a bi-lingual. Besides the upcomer, Samantha Akkineni will make her return to Kollywood with Vignesh Sivan's next. Recently, the makers of the upcomer released the first look of the film, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Besides the upcomer, Samantha Akkineni is in talks with veteran director Singeetam Srinivasan Rao for singer and activist Bangalore Nagarathnamma's biopic. The director has reportedly approached Samantha Akkineni with the script, which has caught her attention. According to media reports, the makers of the biopic will make an official announcement only after Samantha comes on board for the project. Interestingly, the makers had initially approached Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty, for the titular role. However, the actor rejected the film due to undisclosed reasons.

