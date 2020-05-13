Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka Bajaj Is An Entrepreneur & Designer; Here's Her Net Worth

Ever since superstar Rana Daggubati took his social media handle and introduced his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj to the world, the internet has been blazing with fans and celebs outpouring wishes for the adorable couple.

As per reports, Miheeka Bajaj hails from a prominent business background and is the founder of an event management and decor company named 'Dew Drop Design Studio'. Now that Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's families are reportedly expected to finalise the wedding date, here's a look at Miheeka Bajaj's net worth in 2020.

Miheeka Bajaj's net worth 2020

As per reports, Rana Daggubati's fiance Miheeka Bajaj is an entrepreneur, known to own a company called Dew Drop Design Studio. She also loves exploring the diversified Indian art and its architecture. Several reports state that Miheeka Bajaj's net worth as of 2020 is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 153.34 crore ($20 million).

Her net worth is apprehensive of her earnings from her own company itself. However, the other resources to Miheeka Bajaj's income are not reported yet.

About Miheeka Bajaj's family

Daughter of Suresh and Bunty Bajaj of Krsala jewels, a couture jewellery brand, Miheeka Bajaj was born to an affluent family in Hyderabad. Miheeka completed her schooling in Hyderabad and then further studied in London and Mumbai, as stated by reports. However, owing to her work she often travels back and forth between Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Her mother is a jewellery designer and is reported to be one of the top wedding planners in India. Overall, Miheeka Bajaj's family's roots are totally into running a business.

She was also present at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding in 2018. Bajaj shared stills from Sonam Kapoor’s opulent wedding festivities on her social media feed. Her caption read, "Congratulations @sonamkapoor @anandahuja!!!! There couldn’t be another couple more meant to be than the two of you!!". Check out a few glimpses here.

Miheeka Bajaj, who seems to be dating Rana Daggubati for quite some time now will soon tie the knot with the Baahubali star. Reports state that the couple will begin with the wedding festivities after the Coronavirus lockdown ends. Miheeka Bajaj also has a brother, Samarth Bajaj, and the families will execute planning for the grand affair together.

