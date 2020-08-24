SP Balasubrahmanyam's Son Shares Health Update, Urges Fans To 'refrain From Rumours'

Musician SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan released a video on Monday, August 24, giving the health update of his father. Refuting the claims that his father has been tested negative for COVID-19, he was seen urging fans to refrain from rumours and speculations. In the video, Charan specified that all his father’s health update is shared by him as he is the only person who is in constants contact with SP Bala’s medical team.

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health update

SP Charan, in his statement, said that he was made to share a health update in the wake of the speculations that surfaced online. Although he did not clearly mention if his father is tested negative for the deadly virus. But he urged fans to stay away from all the rumours that have prevailed online.

I usually post Appa’s health updates after I have a discussion with the medical team from the hospital. But, unfortunately, I am forced to put up a post in the morning. I am the only one who gets the information about dad. All information comes to me first and only then I post it to the media. Today, unfortunately, rumours are going around that dad has tested negative for COVID.

Adding to the health update, Charan said that his father’s health remains the ‘same clinically’. However, he is ‘stable’ and is yet on ‘life support’. He added that everyone around him is hoping that his stability helps the singer recover his ‘lungs’ as early as possible. Further on, Charan assured fans that he will soon put up another video after discussing with the medical team.

Regardless of whether he is COVID negative or positive, the status is still the same clinically. He is still on life support. He is stable, fortunately. We are hoping that the stability will help him recover his lungs as early as possible. So please refrain from rumour-mongering. I will put up a post in the evening after I have a discussion with the doctors.

The veteran musician was hospitalised to MGM Healthcare located in Chennai on August 5 due to mild symptoms of coronavirus. In another health update that was shared on August 13, it was revealed that the singer was moved to ICU after his health worsened. Since then he is put on life support.

