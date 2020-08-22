Lata Mangeshkar Says SP Balasubrahmanyam 'stable', Prays For His Speedy Recovery

Veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, battling COVID-19 and on a ventilator and ECMO support, was 'stable', the hospital treating him said on August 21. Since the news of his ill health broke, scores of his friends and colleagues have been posting her health conditions on social media while others prayed for his speedy recovery. Bollywood’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar, who has crooned several songs with the veteran singer, shared his health update with the fans.

Lata Mangeshkar shares update about S P Balasubrahmanyam's health

The Mausam Ka Jadu singer shared a post on Twitter where she spoke to SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SPB Charan and got to know that the singer’s condition is stable. The 90-year-old singer further wrote that after hearing about the condition of the legendary singer, she felt much relieved. At last, Lata Mangeshkar wrote that she is constantly praying for the singer to recover soon and return home safely.

Namaskar. SP Balasubrahmanyam ji ki sehat sthir hai ye sunke mann ko thodi rahat mili, abhi meri unke bete SPB Charan se baat hui.Main ishwar se prarthna karti hun ki Balu ji ki sehat mein jald sudhaar ho aur wo swasth ho jaayein. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 21, 2020

Apart from Lata Mangeshkar, South Indian superstar Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi also sent in their wishes for the speedy recovery of SPB on social media with a small video. The 74-year-old actor-singer "continues to be on a ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," Dr. Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director-Medical Services, MGM Healthcare said in a bulletin.



"His condition currently is stable. Our multi-disciplinary team of medical experts is keeping a very close watch on the vital parameters and has been constantly updating Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam's family regarding his clinical status and progress," Baskaran said. His son SP Charan thanked all for the prayers and pointed out his father was 'stable' today though he was 'critical' on August 20.

"But that doesn't mean he has completely recovered. What it means is there are no complications, all his vitals are working just fine and we have complete faith in the medical team and all the prayers that are coming our way. Glad he is being listed as stable," Charan said in a video message. SPB, as the popular singer is known, was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after testing positive for coronavirus. He was put on the ECMO support, a heart-lung assistance machine, on Wednesday, nearly a week after he suffered a setback in his health.

(With inputs from PTI)

