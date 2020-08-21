SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health: 'Usha Puja' Held For A Speedy Recovery Of Veteran Singer

SP Balasubrahmanyam's health deteriorated in the last few days after which the singer was admitted in the hospital. Worried and concerned fans conducted the Usha Festival at Sabarimala temple to pray for the speedy recovery of the celeb. He is currently under treatment for Coronavirus at Chennai's MGM Healthcare. Here's what this is about.

Usha puja for SP Balasubrahmanyam

The special Usha puja took place on Friday at the holy and famous Sabarimala temple. It is located inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve in the Perinad Village of Kerala's Pathanamthitta district. The puja was offered to the resident God, Ayyappa who is also hailed as the 'God of growth'.

This came after Chennai's MGM hospital released a statement saying that SP Balasubrahmanyam's condition continues to be critical. He is on the ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support in Intensive Care Unit. The veteran singer had earlier confirmed on August 5 that he had contacted the Coronavirus and had mild symptoms. This was said through a video message on his official Facebook account. He also posted the message on Instagram.

SP Balasubrahmanyam had given a detailed report of his symptoms. He said how he was suffering from a "little discomfort" for the past two days. He also said that he had chest congestion and on and off fever. This led him to test for the disease and found himself to be positive.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Co-star, Malavika Puntulu Clarifies On Her COVID-19 Positive Status

Many of his friends and well-wishers from the industry wished a speedy recovery of SP Balasubrahmanyam's health. The list included biggies like Rajinikanth. Take a look at their posts:

Get well soon dear Balu sir pic.twitter.com/6Gxmo0tVgS — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 17, 2020

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam Fans Pray For Singer's Recovery, Vivekh Expresses Gratitude

Fans of the veteran singer called SPB hosted prayer meet for their idol at Big Temple in Thanjavur, Madurai, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijay's fan clubs also held prayer meets for SP Balasubrahmanyam. Hashtags like #GetWellSoonSPBSIR and #SPBalasubrahmanyam started trending on social media as fans poured in wishes online.

Bharathirajaa, an old friend of the singer held a one-minute silence mass prayer on Wednesday at 6 pm. Rajinikanth himself was a part of it and had asked people to join in. Other prominent names included Saroja Devi, director Thankarbachan and actors like Sivakumar and Prabhu. Tamil television channels played his songs and "Padum Nila Balu Va" (Come singing moon Balu) was the general slogan on the placards during the prayer meet.

Also Read: Fans Pray For SP Balasubrahmanyam's Speedy Recovery, Trend #GetwellsoonSPBSir On Twitter

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Update Shared By Hospital; Son Tears Up In Facebook Video

Also Read: SP Charan Tears Up In New Video As He Talks About SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.