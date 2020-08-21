SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Co-star, Malavika Puntulu Clarifies On Her COVID-19 Positive Status

Few days after veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tested positive for COVID-19, singers Malavika Puntulu and Sunita Upadrasta also tested positive for the same. Now, rumour mills are abuzz with the news that Malavika had shot for a music program on a TV channel during the late half of July despite knowing that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The show had her starring alongside Balasubrahmanyam and singer Hemachandra.

Malavika Puntulu clears the rumors

Now, the singer has taken to her social media to rubbish the rumors. Malavika mentioned the entire sequence of events during the program in a clarification post on her Facebook account. She wrote that Balasubrahmanyam's episode for the program was shot on July 30, which saw singers like Hemachandra, Pranavi, Anudeep, and Lipsika. She further stated that the second day of the shoot took place on July 31, which saw singers like Damini, Karunya, Satya Yamini, Vasa Pavani along with herself. The singer added that if she would have been sick, she could have easily passed on to the other singers with whom she had shared the makeup room.

The singer also revealed that her parents along with her two-year-old daughter has also tested positive for novel coronavirus. She also went on to say that her sister is not a singer and lives in the US so it would not have been possible for her too, to sing on the show. The Fidaa singer went on to share her plight ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was announced.

She wrote how her husband has been working from home after the lockdown was announced and her elderly parents have not stepped out into the corridors for walking and have been staying indoors for the last 5 months. The singer went on to mention that her family has also not kept a maid for the last five months at the risk of COVID-19.

Malavika mentioned how she has herself not stepped out for any shoot or recording show for the sake of her two-year-old daughter's safety. The singer added that she had stepped out for the first time in these months for this program and that she was traveling with a shield between her and her driver. On a concluding note, she mentioned that she has contacted the cyber police who will be taking action against the people who had spread the fake news against her. Take a look at her post.

