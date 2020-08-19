SP Balasubrahmanyam's Son Clarifies That His Father 'continues To Be On Ventilator'; Watch

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son Charan Sripathi Panditharadhyula recently gave fans an update about his father's health. Taking to his Instagram handle, Charan Sripathi shared a video, in which he addressed the rumours which suggest that SP Balasubrahmanyam is off the ventilator. Refuting the conjectures, Charan Sripathi Panditharadhyula clarified that SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on a ventilator.

'Your prayers are working': Charan

Adding to the same, Charan mentioned that his father's health is being scrutinised by the medical team at the MGM Health centre, who is taking care of the veteran 'very well’. More so, Charan also thanked SP Balasubrahmanyam’s fans and mentioned that he was confident that their prayers are working, which is helping him recover. In his short video, Charan also thanked his fans for standing by them.

Also Read | SP Balasubrahmanyam's Son Shares Father's Health Update, Says 'Is On The Road To Recovery'

Watch the video here:

Take a look at how fans reacted to the video:

Also Read | Vande Bharat Mission: Hong Kong Bans Air India Flights Over COVID-19 Related Issues

On Sunday (August 16), Charan Sripathi shared a video on Instagram, in which he revealed that SP Balasubrahmanyam is still on life support, however, is breathing more comfortably than he did a few days back. Charan Sripathi added that has now been shifted to an exclusive ICU in a Chennai hospital and is moving around a little bit. Charan also thanked the medical team for their efforts. Take a look:

All about SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam, who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film industries, has recorded over 40,000 songs in nearly 16 Indian languages. In his career, SP Balasubrahmanyam has bagged nearly six National Film Awards for his works in four different languages- Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. More so, the singer has earned civilian awards such as Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan from the Government of India.

Also Read | 'What China Did To world Was Unthinkable': Trump After 'postponing' Talks With Beijing

Besides those, Balasubrahmanyam has also won numerous other state awards from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Governments. In May 2020, SPB sang a song titled Bharath Bhoomi which was composed by Ilaiyaraaja as a tribute to the frontline workers, who have been significantly working amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In his career, he has worked with many music veterans like Lata Mangeshkar, S Janaki and Ilayaraja.

Also Read | China Asks Residents To Control Food Habits, Imposes New Regulations As Crisis Deepens

(Image credits: Charan Sripathi Panditharadhyula Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.