S. P. Balasubrahmanyam's Son On Singer's Health: 'Dad Is Stable And Is Continuing Physio'

S. P. Balasubrahmanyam is a popular playback singer known for his work in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film industry. Recently, he was tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to the hospital for the same. His son, S. P. Charan has been updating his fans about S. P. Balasubrahmanyam’s health. Read more to know about S. P. Balasubrahmanyam’s health update.

#spb health update 16/9/20



Dad is stable and is continuing physio. Ekmo and ventilator continue to be on but hopefully for not long. Thanks to the team of doctors from #MGMHealthcare and all of you who have been praying for him. — S. P. Charan (@charanproducer) September 16, 2020

S. P. Balasubrahmanyam's health update

S.P. Charan recently took to his Twitter handle to share a post regarding his father, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam’s. The veteran singer has tested positive for COVID-19 and is still on ECMO and ventilator. S.P. Charan also confirmed that his father is currently stable and continuing physio. Sharing S. P. Balasubrahmanyam's health update on social media, he wrote, “#spb health update 16/9/20. Dad is stable and is continuing physio. Ekmo and ventilator continue to be on but hopefully for not long. Thanks to the team of doctors from #MGMHealthcare and all of you who have been praying for him". Several of his fans have also been reacting to the health update.

A fan commented, “Positive thoughts will bring SPB sir back to normalcy soon. Towards spreading Positive Vibes, we have made a small lyrical album for SPB sir. Come back in style soon SPB sir..#spb#SPBalasubrahmanyam#SPBalasubraniam#SPBCharan#GetWellSoonSPB#SpBalu”. The family has been giving out updates about his health daily. Many of the fans have also been sharing posts for the singer on their respective social media handles. Yesterday, his son had also shared a video on his Instagram. Here are some fan reactions to S.P. Balasubrahmanyam’s health update.

Whole Nation is Waiting Fr u Sir..

Sir Plz U recover As early As Possible🙏... — Parlapalli Ranadheer (@ParlapalliRana2) September 16, 2020

I pray for a speedy recovery for our legend SPB sir — SELVA KUMAR.G (@gsk_1972) September 16, 2020

Positive thoughts will bring SPB sir back to normalcy soon. Towards spreading Positive Vibes, we have made a small lyrical album for SPB sir.

Come back in style soon SPB sir.. https://t.co/3rj7onbOVE#spb#SPBalasubrahmanyam#SPBalasubraniam#SPBCharan#GetWellSoonSPB#SpBalu — Manion (@ManionCGS) September 16, 2020

More about S. P. Balasubrahmanyam

S. P. Balasubrahmanyam has been one of the most reputed singers in the industry. He has recorded over 40000 songs in different regional languages and holds the Guinness World Record for the highest number of recorded songs. He started his singing career by giving playing vocals in 1966 release, Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna. He is one of the most reputed and experienced singers of all time with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, six National Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards South and one Filmfare Award. Some of his most noticeable work has been in movies like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Maine Pyar Kiya, Saagara Sangamam, Rudraveena, Sri Ramadasu, Mozhi and Aaptha Rakshaka. He has also given a number of songs for some latest releases like Darbar.

