SP Balasubrahmanyam Won Six National Awards For These Songs; Take A Look

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam recently passed away after battling COVID-19. The singer was worldwide known for his work and was also admired by many fans. His songs were featured in many movies like Saagara Sangamam (1983), Rudraveena (1988), Mozhi (2007) and Aaptha Rakshaka (2010). But did you know that SP Balasubrahmanyam won 6 National awards for his songs in 6 different films? Take a look at these songs and films in the article below.

SP Balasubrahmanyam's National Awards

1979: Sankarabharanam

From the film Sankarabharanam, SP Balasubrahmanyam won a National Award for the song "Omkaara Naadaanusandhanam". The song had lyrics by Veturi Sundararama Murthy. The movie Sankarabharanam was directed by K. Viswanath and starred J. V. Somayajulu, Manju Bhargavi, Chandramohan, and Rajyalakshmi.

1981: Ek Duuje Ke Liye

From the Hindi film Ek Duuje Ke Liye, SP Balasubrahmanyam won a National Award for the song "Tere Mere Beech Mein". The film was directed by K. Balachander, starring Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri. "Tere Mere Beech Mein" had lyrics by Anand Bakshi and the song also featured singer Lata Mangeshkar's voice.

1983: Saagara Sangamam

SP Balasubrahmanyam won a National Award for the song "Vedam Anuvanuvuna" that featured in the film Sagara Sangamam. The film was written and directed by K. Viswanath and produced by Edida Nageswara Rao. The film starred Kamal Haasan, Jaya Prada, Sarath Babu, S. P. Sailaja and Chakri Toleti in the lead. The song "Vedam Anuvanuvuna" was also sung by S. P. Sailaja.

1988: Rudraveena

SP Balasubrahmanyam won a National Award for the song "Cheppaalani Undi" from the movie Rudraveena. The film was written and directed by K. Balachander. It starred actors like Chiranjeevi and Shobana in the lead roles. The song "Cheppaalani Undi" was one of the most notable songs from the film.

1995: Sangeetha Sagara Ganayogi Panchakshara Gavai

From the film Sangeetha Sagara Ganayogi Panchakshara Gavai, SP Balasubrahmanyam won a National Award for the song "Umandu Ghumandu Ghana Gar Je Badara". The film was directed by Chindodi Bangaresh and produced by Chindodi Leela, starring Lokesh in the main role. The song was much loved by fans as well.

1996: Minsaara Kanavu

From the film Minsaara Kanavu, SP Balasubrahmanyam won a National Award for the song "Thanga Thamarai". The film was co-written and directed by Rajiv Menon and starred Arvind Swamy, Prabhu Deva, and Kajol in the lead. Malgudi Subha sang the female vocals in the song "Thanga Thamarai".

Promo Pic Credit: SP Balasubrahmanyam's Instagram

