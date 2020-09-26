SP Balasubrahmanyam's Mortal Remains Brought To His Farmhouse In Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur

Mortal remains of legendary vocalist SP Balasubrahmanyam were brought to his farmhouse in Tamil Nadu’s Thamaraipakkam village of Thiruvallur district on Friday night for performing last rites. Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB passed away on September 25, 2020, due to a cardio-respiratory stroke, following a month-long battle at the ICU of MGM Healthcare in Chennai. He was 74 years old.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among other politicians offered condolences on the death of SP Balasubrahmanyam.

With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2020

In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called ‘Paadum Nila' or ‘Singing Moon’ by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 25, 2020

The musician is survived by his wife Savitri Balasubrahmanyam and his children SP Charan and Pallavi Balasubrahmanyam. On August 5, the musician informed about testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.

In the video, Balasubrahmanyam spoke about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating that he suffered from chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus. He was doing well initially but his health deteriorated lately, and he was put on maximal life support, as informed by his son SP Charan.

More about the renowned musician

SP Balasubrahmanyam was one of the most celebrated singers of the Indian film industry, He is popular for his work in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam films and has recorded over 40000 songs in various regional languages. The late singer holds the Guinness World Record for having the biggest number of recorded songs.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has received a number of awards with the most prestigious ones being Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. He secured to his name six National Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards South, and one Filmfare Award in the due course of his career. Some of his most acclaimed works came in movies like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Maine Pyar Kiya, Saagara Sangamam, Rudraveena, Sri Ramadasu, Mozhi, and Aaptha Rakshaka. His latest works from the ongoing year included Darbar, Entha Manchivaadavuraa, Disco Raja, Cheema Prema Madhyalo Bhaama, Palasa 1978, Vikram Rathode, and Ayyappa Kaataksham.

