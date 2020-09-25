SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death: He Has Received 4 Doctorates From Top Universities In India

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25, 2020, at MGM Healthcare in Chennai. An official statement from the hospital revealed that the cause of death was related to COVID-19 complications. He was a much-respected musician who had received four doctorates from top universities in India. His fans and friends have been sending out condolences to the family through various social media platforms.

SP Balasubrahmanyam received four doctorates

SP Balasubrahmanyam was one of the most respected and honoured musicians in the country. The classical musician had received his first Honorary Doctorate in the year 1999, from the Potti Srimulu University in Andhra Pradesh. In the year 2009, he received the second and third Honorary Doctorates from Sathyabama University and Andhra University respectively. In the year 2010, SP Balasubrahmanyam was awarded another doctorate from the JNTU institution in Ananthapur.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was also honoured with a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan by the Indian government for his contributions to the music industry. He created music in close to 16 languages including Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, amongst others. He was also a renowned actor who played pivotal roles in films like Kadhalan, Ullaasam, and Keladi Kanmani. SP Balasubrahmanyam has been a pivotal part of the music and film industry for the last 50 years.

Musician SP Balasubrahmanyam had been admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai in the first week of August after he tested positive for COVID-19. The late musician had also informed his fans through Facebook that he had tested positive and had decided to get himself admitted to the hospital.

SP Balasubrahmanyam had been doing well in the first few days, but he had to be shifted to the ICU after his health significantly deteriorated. He had also tested negative for COVID-19 on September 7 after being under life support and intensive care. However, Assistant Director of MGM Healthcare later said in a statement, "His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical".

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan released another statement on Friday saying, “SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1.04 pm."

