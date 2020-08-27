SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Update: Arjun Sarja Says The Veteran Singer Is A Fighter

South Indian actor Arjun Sarja took to Instagram on August 26 to wish veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is battling COVID-19, a speedy recovery. SP Balasubrahmanyam is still on life support. He had got admitted to a private hospital earlier this month.

Arjun Sarja's Video for SP Balasubrahmanyam

Sharing the video on Instagram Arjun Sarja wrote, "To our own living legend. Sending love and prayers." In the video, he says, "No one can achieve what SPB sir has achieved. He is a living legend of Indian cinema. Though he has been unwell in the recent past, with the grace of God, his health condition is improving. There are crores of people out there praying for him and there is no bigger medicine than prayers. He is a fighter and I am sure that SPB sir will come back home healthy. All of us are waiting for you, sir. We want to hear your new song. Come back soon". Take a look:

Mass prayer for SP Balasubrahmanyam

Several celebrities across the country organised a mass prayer for SP Balasbrahmanyam's speedy recovery. Renowned celebrities like Sathyaraj, Ilaiyaraaja, and Bharathiraja took part in this virtual prayer session. The prayer session was hosted by Bharathiraja on August 20. They discussed and shared their favourite memories with him and recollected his songs.

On August 5, 2020, SP Balasubrahmanyam was tested positive for COVID-19 and got himself admitted to the hospital. He started having breathing issues on the night of August 13 and has been admitted since then. His son SP Charan has been constantly giving updates about his father's health and thanked the film fraternity and fans for sending wishes for his speedy recovery.

Promo Image credits: Arjun Sarja and SP Balasubrahmanyam's IG

