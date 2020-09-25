SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death: Actor & Singer's Memorable Onscreen Performances To Watch

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away today at a private hospital in Chennai. SPB had been in the hospital since August as he tested positive for COVID-19. Before his unfortunate demise, SP Balasubrahmanyam had contributed immensely to several film industries with his singing and acting prowess. So here are some films in which SP Balasubrahmanyam charmed with his acting skills.

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s films that you need to watch

1. Thiruda Thiruda

Thiruda Thiruda is considered to be a highlight in SP Balasubrahmanyam’s film career. In this 1993 released film, SPB played the role of a CBI officer. He slipped perfectly into the character and made the character a memorable one for the audience and critics alike. Along with SP Balasubrahmanyam’s acting, the film reached new height under Mani Ratnam’s direction.

Also read | SP Balasubrahmanyam Passed Away At 1:04 Pm Today, Announces Son SP Charan

2. Keladi Kanmani

Keladi Kanmani was one of the most successful films in SP Balasubrahmanyam’s career. In this Vasanth directed film, SP Balasubrahmanyam played the role of a widower who was also a talented singer. In the film, SP Balasubrahmanyam potrayed the role of a father who wants to remarry but is trying to make his daughter understand his perspective.

3. Sigaram

Sigaram is a musical drama film starring SP Balasubrahmanyam, Rekha, and Radha. This critically acclaimed film showcased SP Balasubrahmanyam as a famous playback singer and music director. In the film, SP Balasubrahmanyam portrayed the personal and professional struggles in the life of an artist. Sigaram was loved by critics and the audience alike for its realistic storyline and acting.

Also read | Popular Playback Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away At The Age Of 74

4. Kadhalan

Kadhalan is another SP Balasubrahmanyam film that you need to watch. In the film, the legendary singer and actor played the role of an easy-going cop. Apart from being a constable, SP Balasubrahmanyam easily conveys the struggles of a doting father. SPB is no less than a charmer when it comes to mending his son’s broken heart in the film.

5. Minasara Kanavu

Minasara Kanavu is another highlight in SP Balasubrahmanyam’s career. The film was a romantic musical film released in 1997. Even though SP Balasubrahmanyam did not play the titular role in the film, he made sure to create his mark on the screen. SP Balasubrahmanyam’s chemistry with other cast members is worth-watching and will keep you gripped till the end.

Also read | SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health 'extremely Critical', Put On ‘maximal Life Support’:Hospital

Also read | SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Son SP Charan Shares An Important Update On Father's Health; Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.