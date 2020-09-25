SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death: Did You Know He Sang 'Vetri Meethu' Under Heavy Cold?

Playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam passed away at the age of 74 on Friday at 1:04 pm. The singer who has to his credit over 40,000 songs, has churned out songs in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. In an older interview with The Hindu, S P Balasubrahmanyam revealed that he sang the Tamil super hit song, Vetri Meethu Vetri Vanthu, under a spell of a heavy cold. Read ahead for more details.

SPB sang 'Vetri Meethu Vetri Vanthu' under a bout of heavy cold?

Vetri Meethu Vetri Vanthu is a super hit song from MGR and Jayalalitha starrer, Thedi Vantha Mappillai. However, this wasn't the first time that the singer had worked under a spell of a heavy cold. Talking about the same, SPB told The Hindu, that one of his favourite songs under Sathyam Garu's composition, Naaree Rasamadhuree Lahari Anuraaga Vallari Aananda Jhari, was also sung with a heavy bout of cold. The song was penned by writer Chervu Anjaneya Sastry.

S P Balasubrahmanyam also added that back in past, there was a great demand by the netizens for songs to similar to Sathyam Garu's composition. He revealed that some of his songs suited his voice under heavy cold. S P Balasubrahmanyam's songs like Mama Chandamama from Sambarala Rambabu and Kaluvaku Chandrudu Yentho Dooram from Chillara Devullu were also sung under bout of a heavy cold.

S P Balasubrahmanyam's death

As stated by MGM Healthcare in a statement on Thursday, S P Balasubrahmanyam was admitted on August 5. In another statement by Assistant Director (Medical Services), MGM Healthcare, Dr Anuradha Baskaran revealed that the singer's condition in the last 24 hours has been deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he was extremely critical. When SPB was admitted to the hospital, he had initially tested positive for COVID-19.

However, his health declined for the first time on August 13. He was put on life support and moved to the Intensive Care Unit. After six days, S P Balasubrahmanyam was put on ECMO besides ventilator. Exactly a day before the singer was kept on a ventilator, celebrities and the general public, came together to pray for his early recovery and his condition steadied soon. Last month he also went under passive physiotherapy and later "actively participated in physiotherapy" and he was fully awake and responsive during that phase.

