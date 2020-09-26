Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Heartfelt Tribute To SP Balasubrahmanyam; See Pic Here

Following the demise of playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to the ‘Padma Bhushan’ with a beautiful sand art on Puri Beach, Odisha. SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was the singer, music director, and a dubbing artist, passed away on September 25, Friday after a prolonged illness.

In a heartfelt tribute, Pattnaik created a portrait of the legendary artist using sand. “Tribute to Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam,’ can be seen written on the side of the portrait.

Well-known sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Padma Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam on September 25, 2020, to pay tribute to the legendary singer who passed away on Friday. Sharing the image, he wrote, “Saddened to hear the demise of such a legendary singer Shri #SPBalasubramanyam. You will live forever in our hearts through your music. OmSanti My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha” (sic).

Saddened to hear the demise of such a legendary singer Shri #SPBalasubramanyam. You will live forever in our hearts through your music. OmSanti 🙏

My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha pic.twitter.com/wWeWDtjol2 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 25, 2020

The post has garnered over 4.6k likes so far. Among the hundreds of comments, one internet user wrote, “Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #SPBalasubramanyam garu. My deepest condolences to his family. His voice will always remain etched in our hearts. Om Shanti”. Another added, “Thank you Sudarsan ji, for this. This is one of the best gestures we’ve seen today. Much #Respect to you.”. “तेरे मेरे बीच में कैसा है ये बंधन अंजाना, बहुत प्यार करते हैं, तुमको सनम ...जैसे कालजयी पार्श्वगायक एस .पी.बालासुब्रमण्यम का असामयिक निधन संगीत की दुनिया के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि” added third.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away at the age of 74

Popularly known as SPB, SP Balasubrahmanyam tested negative for COVID-19 on September 4, 2020. However, he was on a ventilator for a few days. On September 25, the news of S.P. Balasubrahmanyam’s demise left the entire music industry and country shocked. The doctors at the MGM healthcare released an official statement on September 23, in which they described that the health condition of him had deteriorated. The statement also revealed that he was extremely critical and needed close monitoring.

More about SP Balasubrahmanyam

The National Award-winning singer SP Balasubrahmanyam marked his debut as a singer with the 1966 released Telugu movie Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna. After kickstarting his career, the singer went on to record songs in various languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. In addition to being a prolific singer, he was also a voiceover artist and well-known actor. For his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema, the late musician had received two civilian awards as well, which include a Padma Shri in the year 2001 and Padma Bhushan in the year 2011.

