SP Balasubrahmanyam's Son Shares Singer's Health Update; Reveals He Is 'stable'

Veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who has been admitted to a hospital since August 5, 2020, for COVID-19 treatment, is now stable. His son S P Charan recently shared a video on his Instagram handle, which has the singer’s recent health update video.

S P Charan began his video by saying that, “Today is the fourth day of stability from father’s side”. He also said that he is going to announce some good news about S P Balasubrahmanyam’s health over the weekend or by the coming Monday.

SP Balasubrahmanyam's son reveals father's health update

The son of the legendary singer also thanked fans from across the world for showering the 74-year-old singing legend speedy recovery and well wishes. In the video, S P Charan said: “We are hoping that there will be good news by the weekend. With god’s blessings, all your prayers and wishes from so many people around the world, I am hoping that by Monday, there should be some good news. I’m looking forward to it.”

For the uninitiated, the renowned singer S P Balasubrahmanyam was diagnosed with COVID-19 on August 5, 2020. On this day, the singer himself shared a video saying that he is fit and fine. However, he was then taken to Chennai hospital MGM Healthcare after his medical condition worsened. Since then, his son, S P Charan has been sharing health updates about his father’s health.

Recently, on August 28, S P Charan said that his father was progressing towards good health. After this, he also shared the news that the singer has been consistently stable. Moreover, in a post shared on August 25, his son revealed the reason behind him sharing health updates about his father in English.

S P Charan revealed that a lot of people have asked him to put up his posts in Tamil. He said that the reason he chose to speak in English is because his father has a lot of fans all over the country and world. He further explained saying that for him to put up these posts in various languages like Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and many more is very time-consuming. He also stated that he is in between prayers, doctors and also putting up updates for his fans.

Hence, he asked fans to understand the current situation. He also asked the singer's fans to explain to others what he shared on his Instagram post. Hence, this way he will be able to spread the news of his father's health and positivity to a large mass.

All about Balasubrahmanyam

S P Balasubrahmanyam is a National Film Award-winning music legend. The singer has also been honoured with India’s most significant awards Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. Mr Balasubrahmanyam has sung more than 40,000 songs in several languages. Apart from this, he is also an actor and film producer.

