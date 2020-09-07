SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Singer Tests Negative For COVID-19, Still On Ventilator

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's son has been keeping his fans updated about her father's health. The singer has been admitted in the hospital since over a month over COVID-19 treatment. His condition, however, had worsened a week into the treatment and he has been on a ventilator ever since. Now, the singer's son SP Charan took to his father's Instagram and posted a video providing a health update, stating that SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for COVID-19 but has still been kept on the ventilator. Check out the video below -

SP Balasubrahmanyam's health update

SP Charan started off the video by apologising to concerned fans for not posting his father's health updates on social media. It had been over three days that Charan had not provided an update and he cleared the air by stating that they were waiting to get good news over the weekend. Read an excerpt from SP Charan's video below -

We were expecting dad's lungs to improve as they were to a certain point where we could remove the ventilator. But unfortunately, we are still not at that point where we could rid him off the ventilator. But the good news is that dad is COVID negative.

Furthermore, in the video, Charan revealed that his father SP Balasubrahmanyam has been watching a lot of cricket & tennis off his iPad and has been happy over the return of the IPL season. His family also had a little celebration for the wedding anniversary of SP Balasubrahmanyam and his wife Savitri. The singer has been battling a health crisis at Chennai's MG healthcare hospital since August 5 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Though SP Balasubrahmanyam initially had mild symptoms, his health later deteriorated and he was shifted to the ICU. Back on September 3, when Chiran shared a health update about his father, he revealed that SP Balasubrahmanyam had been conscious, responsive and showing clinical progress. SP Balasubrahmanyam's wife had also tested positive for COVID-19 and has since then recovered and discharged from the hospital. As revealed by Chiran in the recent update, SP Balasubrahmanyam is currently in physiotherapy and had been responding to the treatment.

