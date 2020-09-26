When SP Balasubrahmanyam Thanked Rajinikanth For Darbar's Introduction Song

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who breathed his last on Thursday, September 25, shared a warm camaraderie with actor Rajinikanth. In an interview with Galatta, SP Balasubrahmanyam was asked about Chumma Kizhi, the introduction track of Rajinikanth's recently released Darbar (2020), he said it was an honour to record the song. SP Balasubrahmanyam exclaimed that he was indebted to work with Rajinikanth, Anirudh Ravichander, and thanked them for the opportunity.

Further SP Balasubrahmanyam talked about the introduction song from the film. SP Balasubrahmanyam said that Chumma Kizhi is a song Rajinikanth's character sings for his admirers, who appreciate his righteousness and bravery. The melodious song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Chumma Kizhi received thumps up from the audience.

Darbar, starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead, narrates the tale of a police officer who fights against the corrupt system. The movie also features actors like Nivetha Thomas, Suneil Shetty, Yogi Babu, Prateik Babbar, among others in pivotal roles. The film was directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by A Subaskaran under his production banner.

SP Balasubrahmanyam and Rajinikanth songs

SP Balasubrahmanyam, who made his singing debut in 1966 with the song Emiyee Vinta Moham from the film, Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna, has lent his voice to many of Rajinikanth films. SP Balasubrahmanyam and Rajinikanth's songs like Vanthenda Palkaran (Annamalai), Kaattukuyilu (Thalapathi), Balleilakka (Sivaji), among others are still afresh in the minds of the music lovers. Their last song together was Chumma Kizhi from Darbar.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away

SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on Friday, September 25, 2020, at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 74 years old. The singer's condition became extremely critical on Thursday, and he passed away at 1.04 pm on Friday. The singer was admitted to a hospital in August after he tested COVID-19 positive. SP Balasubrahmanyam's funeral was held at his farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam village, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, September 26. The singer's last rites took place in the presence of his family members, director Bharathiraja, singer Mano, with a 24-gun salute by the Chennai police.

(With PTI inputs)

